Jessica Gardner uses the turning of a new year to re-evaluate her fitness goals.
Gardner, 29, gave birth to her second child in August. Thanks to updated health restrictions from Gov. Mark Gordon allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen, Gardner said the New Year is a way for her to start fresh, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m super thankful to be able to come in here and to be able to blow off a little bit of steam,” Gardner said about going to the gym. “It’s great to be able to come in, whether it’s an hour or an hour and a half or two hours, just to be able to build that mental game for myself and feel a little bit stronger every day.
“Compared to other places, I feel extremely thankful. I have family in Colorado right now who barely even leave their houses.”
Gardner has been a member at Club Energize since 2012. It was a huge adjustment to not be able to go to the gym last year when the governor mandated the closure of fitness centers because of COVID-19.
“There was just a ton of uncertainty up in the air,” Gardner said. “For my mental health, I suffered a lot with that for sure because I wasn’t able to come in and blow off that steam.”
Darrell Okray, the center’s general manager, said providing people with a safe environment to stay healthy and active has been an uplifting challenge.
“For the most part I think people realized that exercise is good for their immune system and their health and they were needing to get out and get in shape,” Okray said. “There’s been no real issues on our part here.”
The gym was forced to close for six weeks starting last March. Club Energize and other fitness centers in the state were allowed to reopen May 1. Even so, they have since had to operate within public health guidelines that have limited the number of people allowed in fitness classes and in workout areas in general.
Okray said he and other employees used the time they were closed to deep clean and fix equipment they ordinarily wouldn’t have had time to focus on. During his 20 years at Club Energize, Okray had never before had to shutter the facility for an extended period of time.
Aside from closing the facility altogether, the biggest difference for Okray and his business has been limited class sizes from 25 participants to 10. Okray said those orders were recently lifted by the governor two weeks ago.
“Other than that, it’s been pretty much the same (as it was in July),” Okray said. “We really haven’t had any major shifts in either direction.”
New year, new goals
Gardner isn’t the only local resident who uses the new year to create new fitness goals. Okray said traffic at Club Energize always sees more new faces at the gym after Jan. 1, and this year is no different.
“We’re seeing some new people come in and some older members getting back into the swing of things,” Okray said. “It’s been good.”
While Gardner avidly goes to the gym year-round, she approaches 2021 with the mindset of setting new goals to improve on the year before.
“For me, I kind of want to start the New Year off with a fresh start,” Gardner said. “I want to get a little bit leaner and lose some of that baby fat and hopefully get back into it where I feel strong and confident again.”
