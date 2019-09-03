Interior secretary says
electric bikes in parks OK
JACKSON — Northwest Wyoming’s two national parks were caught off guard by a decision by the US. Secretary of the Interior to allow the use of electric bikes on National Park Service lands.
When reached by phone Friday, public affairs officials said they had no idea when the policies would officially change.
“We don’t have any details at this time about how this affects Yellowstone,” spokeswoman Rebecca Roland said. “We’re awaiting guidance from the national office.”
Previously, there was no National Park Service-wide policy on e-bikes. Electric and pedal-assist bicycles are prohibited in all parts of Yellowstone except roads that are open to public motor vehicles, according to the superintendent’s compendium.
In Grand Teton National Park, e-bikes have been banned on the celebrated pathway network but allowed on the parallel roads alongside traffic. Like in Yellowstone, e-bikes were also prohibited from Teton Park Road during the stretch of spring when the road is plowed and off-limits to cars, but popular with walkers and bikers.
Going forward, electric bikes, aka e-bikes, will be on an even playing field with human-powered bicycles, according to a policy memorandum that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed Thursday and gave to the media Friday.
Firefighter arrested on child porn charges
RAWLINS — Michael Eugene Pipher, a firefighter with the Carbon County Fire Department for the past 20 years, has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
According to court records, a months-long investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Pipher’s property in Hanna.
There, investigators obtained three electronic devices, some of which contained “hundreds of files” depicting child pornography.
During a subsequent interview with investigators that day, Pipher said he had not been viewing the material for very long. But he later admitted to “struggling with this for months.”
When investigators explained the reason for the search warrant, Pipher admitted that he knew why he was under investigation.
“Stuff has been showing up on my Android,” he said. “It’s child porn.”
Pipher has been charged with six felony counts of sexual exploitation of children, which pose up to 64 years in prison and $60,000 in fines.
2 colleges win OK
for four-year degree
RIVERTON — The Wyoming Community College Commission has authorized Central Wyoming College to move forward in the process of offering a four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree at the school.
Laramie County Community College also was authorized to pursue the degree offering.
CWC administrators have said the BAS degree, which is “explicitly” meant for people in the workforce, will be designed around the needs of local employers looking for more highly trained workers.
CWC president Brad Tyndall indicated CWC “hopes” to launch a BAS in organizational management and leadership in fall 2020, with two emphasis areas — one in business and entrepreneurship, and another in tribal leadership.
UW’s SER chief to stay until spring
LARAMIE — Mark Northam, the founding director of the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources, will stay on in his position until at least spring 2020, he told the Legislature’s Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee.
As recently as May, he had publicly stated his intention to retire this summer.
Cindy Crane, CEO of Rocky Mountain Power, is now chairing a search committee for Northam’s replacement.
The university has now hired a search firm for the work, and Northam said he’s hoping to have his replacement working by March “to have several months of overlap.”
Northam and other key SER officials provided an update to the legislative committee on Friday about major projects, including carbon capture and carbon storage.
During that meeting, SER staff detailed the significant funding increase the school is asking the Legislature to provide in 2022.
, including $23 million in the next biennium to demonstrate that its carbon engineering technology could be profitable for the private sector.
Richard Horner, SER’s director of emerging technologies, told lawmakers that the goal of that project is “to sell more coal in a sustainable and environmental way.”
He said he expects that it’s feasible for a private company to be developing products using UW’s carbon engineering technology within 5-7 years.
WY man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting elderly woman
CASPER — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly woman who has dementia.
KTWO-AM reports Antonio Dee Trujillo of Casper entered an Alford plea Friday to third-degree sexual assault. Under such a plea, he does not acknowledge guilt but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction if the case went to trial.
Trujillo was arrested after the 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on Jan. 20. Court records say a woman who lived with the victim found Trujillo’s pajamas on the floor next to the woman’s nightgown.
Initial charges of first-degree sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Prosecutors have agreed not to seek more than 15 years in prison.
A sentencing date has not been set.
Yellowstone Park river to close area for exotic fish removal
JACKSON — Yellowstone National Park biologists have announced plans to release toxins into a river to remove exotic fish.
The poisons are expected to be discharged Monday into the upper Gibbon River drainage in northwest Wyoming.
Park officials say the project targets rainbow trout and brook trout native to the Yellowstone River watershed, but not to the upper Gibbon ecosystem.
The region is expected to remain closed until Sept. 13.
Park officials say about 110 miles of stream and seeps could be poisoned, and the treatment could be repeated in 2020 to ensure the fish are wiped out.
Officials say this step would enable the reintroduction of westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling planned for 2020 or 2021.
