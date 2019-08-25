“We are not on our last generation of anything. With American ingenuity and our ability to innovate, we can continue to use all of the natural resources we have.”
Steven Winberg
The assistant secretary of fossil energy at the Department of Energy during a tour of the Dry Fork Station power plant and Integrated Test Center in Gillette. He added that, “Coal is not going to go away anytime soon, but what we need to work on is the next generation of coal-fired power plants.”
“We have exceeded our fall ’18 headcount, our fall ’17 headcount, so we’re on a really good trend.”
Janell Oberlander
The Gillette College vice president said student head count for the fall semester is at 1,120 a week before classes start, an increase of 158 compared to fall 2018. The head count also is an increase compared to fall 2017. Classes start Monday.
“It’s a good thing they were a late hatch, because a lot of people had their hay up already. But whatever’s left is getting eaten.”
Rusty Bell
The Campbell County Commission chairman about a late hatch of grasshoppers that are plaguing the county.
