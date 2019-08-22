Rockies lose Jon Gray for season with injury
PHOENIX — The Colorado Rockies on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list because of a left foot fracture, ending his season.
The 27-year-old Gray is 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA this season. The right-hander was scheduled to start the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He was coming off eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball in his last start on Aug. 16 against Miami.
Gray made 25 starts and struck out 150 batters in 150 innings this season.
The Rockies called up Tim Melville from Triple- A Albuquerque to make the start Wednesday in Arizona.
Para-rower dies at world championships
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The governing body of rowing says para-rower Dzmitry Ryshkevich died after his boat capsized during training at the world championships in Austria.
World Rowing cites a police statement that the flotation device on the 33-year-old Belarus athlete’s boat had broken.
Although Ryshkevich freed himself from the safety belts in the boat, he sank into the water near the Danube in Linz-Ottensheim on Wednesday as rescuers approached.
Police say Ryshkevich’s body was recovered from the murky, 2.4-meter (8-foot) deep water more than two hours later. Police say reasons for the broken equipment “are yet unknown and are currently under investigation.”
Ryshkevich was competing at his third world championships. The races are qualifying events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons says the incident is a “terrible tragedy.”
Walker, Turner lead US over Australia 102-86
MELBOURNE, Australia — With his team playing on a raised basketball court in a stadium normally used for soccer and cricket, U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said he felt like he was on a movie set.
“I kept looking behind me because I knew I was going to fall off the stage,” he said.
But once the game started, Popovich thought it all seemed normal. And if it had been a movie, Popovich surely would have liked the ending.
Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Myles Turner added 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the U.S. topped Australia 102-86 on Thursday before a crowd of 51,218 — billed as the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game in Australia.
“We have guys that are just starting to play with each other,” said U.S. guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 13 points. “We got off to a little bit of a rough start in the first half, but the third quarter, we really picked it up defensively.”
The teams meet again in Melbourne on Saturday.
Figure skating coach Callaghan banned
Richard Callaghan, who coached Tara Lipinski to Olympic gold, has been banned from figure skating by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct.
Callaghan, who also coached six-time U.S. champion Todd Eldredge, was ruled “permanently ineligible” on Wednesday for actions involving a minor. Callaghan was accused by a former student, Adam Schmidt, in a lawsuit. Schmidt alleged that Callaghan sexually abused him from 1999-2001. Schmidt was 14 in 1999.
Also in 1999, Callaghan was investigated for sexual misconduct involving another coach, Craig Maurizi, but U.S. Figure Skating dismissed those charges. Maurizi said the incidents began in 1976 when he was 13, and continued for years.
Now 73, Callaghan was suspended in March 2018 by SafeSport and by the federation. He sued SafeSport, but the lawsuit was dismissed.
U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement Wednesday that it “has made Richard Callaghan permanently ineligible, in compliance with the policies and procedures of the U.S. Center for SafeSport. This action follows Callaghan’s March 6, 2018, suspension of membership.”
