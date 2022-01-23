Gillette Wild sweep Yellowstone 3-1 and 9-1 at home
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team won a pair of home games this weekend, beating the Yellowstone Quake 3-1 on Friday and 9-1 on Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The two-game sweep pushes the Wild to 33-3-1 on the season and keeps the team in first place in the Frontier Division with 67 points.
On Friday, the Wild took an early 2-0 lead after goals by Tucker Lien (assisted by Saizha Norwegian and Sky Solig) and Kaleb Hodny (assisted by Leighton Weasler and Zac Yurkanin) midway through the first period.
After a scoreless second period, Declan Young gave the Wild a 3-0 lead with his 39th goal of the season off assists by Isaac Young and Logan Dudinsky. Yellowstone scored its only goal of the game with one minute left to bring the game to its final score of 3-1.
Jack Orchard earned the win in net for the Wild with 24 saves on 25 shots. Gillette out-shot the Quake 65-25.
In game two, the Wild's offense poured it on with nine goals in a big blowout win. Gillette scored two goals in the first period, three in the second and four in the third.
Jake Turek was the Wild's winning goaltender with 14 saves on 15 shots. Gillette out-shot the Quake 77-15 in game two.
The Wild will end the month with a two-game road series with the Butte Cobras (15-21-2) next weekend. Gillette and Butte will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bolts win team title at Dylan Humes Memorial
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team finished first at the Dylan Humes Memorial Tournament on Saturday in Moorcroft.
The Bolts finished with a score of 246.5, beating out Sheridan by 1.5 points for the team title. Thunder Basin finished the tournament with 14 wrestlers placing inside the top 8 of their respective brackets.
Three Bolts won individual titles this weekend. Antonio Avila finished first at 126 pounds, Jais Rose finished first at 145 pounds and Lane Catlin finished first at 285 pounds.
Catlin improved to 23-0 on the season while Avila and Rose improved to 24-4 and 21-5 respectively.
Cort Catlin finished second for the Bolts at 170 pounds. Iven Wold (113 pounds), Alex Draper (132), Aden Jorgensen (182) and Dylan Skillings (285) finished third, Cael Porter (152) finished fourth, Ashton Leegaard (120) and Deyton Johnson (160) finished fifth, Aidyn Mitchell (220) finished sixth and Lukus Maxwell (138) and Jaxson Viergets (182) finished eighth.
Campbell County finished 22nd out of 23 teams with a team score of 18. The Camels had two top 8 finishers with LouAnn Bryant finishing fourth in the girls III division and Tyson Stephens finishing eighth at 145 pounds.
Both the Camels and Bolts will return to the mat for a crosstown dual this week. Thunder Basin will host Campbell County at 7 p.m. Tuesday at TBHS.
Bolts, Camels compete in 4A Duals in Laramie
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys swimming and diving teams returned to the pool this weekend for the 4A Duals in Laramie on Friday and Saturday.
The Camels beat the Bolts 73-42 on Friday and lost 102-52 to Laramie and 122-55 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. The Bolts lost 129-35 to Kelly Walsh and 101-42 to Laramie.
Campbell County had seven top 5 finishes on Friday including one event-winner while the Bolts finished with three top 5 finishes.
For the Camels, Brayden Rech won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 0.84 seconds. David Fenderson finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.36) and third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.09) and Eric Granat finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:00.89).
In relays, Campbell County finished second in the 400-yard freestyle (3:57.05), fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.84) and fifth in the 200-yard medley (2:04.39).
For Thunder Basin, Treyden Smith finished second in the 100-yard freestyle (52.73 seconds), Ethan Tuckett finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:55.38) and the Bolts finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:44.78).
On Saturday, the Camels won four events during the morning portion of the meet. Rech won 200-yard individual medley (2:17.95) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.37), Fenderson won the 500-yard freestyle (5:14.30) and the team of Rech, Fenderson, Granat and CJ Gaskins won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:46.11).
During the afternoon portion of Saturday's meet, Gaskins won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.33.
The Bolts and Camels will both return to the pool for a road meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Sheridan.
