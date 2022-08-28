VOLLEYBALL
Bolts start season 6-0 at Cheyenne Invite
The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team started the season with a 6-0 showing at this weekend’s Cheyenne Invite.
The Bolts beat Cheyenne Central 2-0 (25-11, 25-22), Campbell County 2-1 (25-21, 15-25, 27-25) and Natrona County 2-0 (27-25, 25-8) on Friday. Thunder Basin moved on to beat Cheyenne East 2-0 (25-13, 25-18), Cheyenne South 2-0 (25-8, 25-13) and Laramie 2-1 (20-25, 26-24, 25-21) on Saturday to finish the tournament with an undefeated record.
Camels starts season 2-3 at Cheyenne Invite
The Campbell County High School volleyball team started the season with a 2-3 showing at this weekend’s Cheyenne Invite.
The Camels started the season with three matches on day one of the tournament. Campbell County lost 2-0 to Natrona County (25-19, 25-18) and lost 2-1 to Thunder Basin (25-21, 15-25, 27-25) before closing out the day with a 2-0 win over Rock Springs (25-15, 25-21).
The Camels started day two of the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Kelly Walsh (25-19, 22-25, 25-18). Campbell County ended the tournament with a three-set win over Rawlins (25-14, 23-25, 25-16).
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the court next weekend for the annual Gillette Invite. The Camels and Bolts will host the two-day tournament Friday and Saturday in Gillette.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Camels, Bolts start season in Casper
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams started the season this weekend at the Bear Trap Invitational in Casper.
The Camel girls finished fifth as a team with a score of 99. The Bolts boys finished seventh with a score of 180 and the Camel boys finished eighth with a score of 248. Thunder Basin did not score the varsity girls team, according to milesplit.com.
Campbell County’s Kendra Jensen was the top finisher from Gillette on the girls side. She finished 13th with a time of 23 minutes, 22.87 seconds.
Behind Jensen for the Camel girls was Madison Melinkovich in 23rd with a time of 24:18.78, Dayanara Sanchez in 30th with a time of 25:11.47, Mya Fraser in 36th with a time of 25:28.05, Erika Martinez in 44th with a time of 26:05.86 and Hannah Dowdy in 50th with a score of 20:00.04.
For the Bolts girls, Syrei finished 29th with a time of 24:59.15, Megan Doherty finished 42nd with a time of 25:40.94, Clara Bourgeois finished 43rd with a time of 25:49.57 and Rylee Hudson finished 47th with a time of 27:54.47.
On the boys side, Thunder Basin’s Patrick Hardesty was the top Gillette finisher. He finished 26th with a time of 19:40.78.
Behind Hardesty, Connor Phipps finished 28th with a time of 19:43.53, Spenser Erickson finished 35th with a time of 20:12.17, Ethan Nichols finished 56th with a time of 21:22.60, Brandt Coombs finished 60th with a time of 21:41.97, Peyton Alexander finished 66th with a time of 21:50.89 and Jaiden Hand finished 74th with a time of 22:42.63.
For Campbell County, Deacon Cain finished 31st with a time of 19:51.98, Corbin Branscom finished 36th with a time of 20:14.27, Luke Melinkovich finished 58th with a time of 21:37.01, Lawson Lutgen finished 77th with a time of 23:36.43, James Sich finished 80th with a time of 25:25.92 and Lane Mueller finished 81st with a time of 26:12.83.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the course next weekend. The Bolts will run in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Friday and the Camels will run at the University of Wyoming Invite on Saturday in Cheyenne.
