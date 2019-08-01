Avalanche sign Girard to 7-year extension
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche locked up defenseman Samuel Girard with a seven-year extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.
The 21-year-old Girard played in all 82 games last season. He finished with four goals and 23 assists for a Colorado team that’s made back-to-back playoff appearances.
It was Girard’s second season with Colorado after being acquired from Nashville as part of a three-team deal with Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2017. He was originally a second-round pick in ‘16 by the Predators.
Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic says Girard has an “exceptional ability to skate and move the puck.”
Colorado boasts a young and exciting blue line with Girard, Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, the fourth overall pick in the June draft.
Ryan Lochte returns to swim fast 200 IM
STANFORD, Calif. — Olympic champion Ryan Lochte made an emphatic return to competition Wednesday, swimming the fourth-fastest time by an American in the 200-meter individual medley during a time trial in the U.S. national championships at Stanford University.
“I’m back, woo!” Lochte proclaimed in his opening remarks on the pool deck at Avery Aquatic Center after qualifying for next year’s U.S. Olympic trials with the time of 1 minute, 57.88 seconds. “It’s been a long three years but it’s good to be back, get on those blocks and race again.”
Lochte is entered in the 100 butterfly, 100 and 200 backstroke and 200 and 400 IM this week, though he hasn’t decided which events he will focus on for the Tokyo Olympics
“I don’t do that much anymore,” he said. “I’ve been splotchy with my swimming. Family trumps everything. Swimming has been my second priority. Nationals, for me is a stepping stone to see where I’m at in the swimming world. It’s a long journey to next year to see what I can do.”
Michael Phelps has told his old rival and teammate that making another Olympics is going to be that much harder.
“You’re older. You’re different. Your body changes. Your mentality is different. You can’t do as much in the pool,” Phelps told The Associated Press recently. “The other things outside the pool take up your time. For him, if he truly wants to come back and be at that level, he does know what it takes to get there. He has to be willing to do the work. If not, it’s not going to be as good as he probably hoped.”
Lochte said he’s not the same man he was three years ago, when he partied hard during and following the 2016 Rio Olympics, in which he was involved in a fake police report. Last year, he was given a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B-12 above the allowed limit.
The meet is his first event since the suspension ended last week. During that time, he checked himself into a rehab center for six weeks for alcohol abuse.
Dolphins HOF linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78
MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season and became a leader in the effort to cure paralysis, has died. He was 78.
Buoniconti, who died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, New York, struggled in recent years with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. He had recently battled pneumonia, Dolphins senior vice president Nat Moore said.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Buoniconti was bypassed in the NFL draft but went on to a 15-year career. He was captain of the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl champions, including the 1972 team that finished 17-0.
Following retirement, Buoniconti and his son, Marc, worked to raise more than a half-billion dollars for paralysis research. The younger Buoniconti was paralyzed from the shoulders down making a tackle for The Citadel in 1985.
Marc Buoniconti said his father was his biggest hero.
“He could have been sitting on the beach sipping champagne for the rest of his life,” the younger Buoniconti said in 2017. “But what did he do? He went around and gave the rest of his life to help his son.”
Following retirement, Buoniconti worked as an attorney, a broadcaster, as president of U.S. Tobacco and as an agent to such athletes as Bucky Dent and Andre Dawson. For 23 seasons he was co-host of the weekly sports show “Inside the NFL” on the HBO cable network.
“He lived a life of honor and nobility, and his legacy will live forever through his Bronzed Bust in Canton, Ohio,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker.
Buoniconti was chosen for the all-time AFL team in 1970, and for the NFL Pro Bowl in 1972 and 1973. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Buoniconti was a champion on and off the field.
“He was the leader of one of the most dominant NFL teams in history, and earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his grit, fearlessness and skill while playing with the Patriots and Dolphins,” Goodell said.
A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Buoniconti played guard on offense and linebacker on defense for Notre Dame. He was small for a pro linebacker, but after being taken in the 13th round by the Boston Patriots of the upstart AFL, he played for them from 1962 to 1968.
He made the AFL All-Star Game six times and had 24 career interceptions for the Patriots, including three in a single game in 1968.
Buoniconti played for the Dolphins from 1969 to 1974 and in 1976. He was the leader of Miami’s famed “No-Name Defense” and in 1973 he set a team record with 162 tackles. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.
“He was the consummate team captain, the heartbeat of our team,” Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka said. “I’ll miss Nick, his wisdom and class.”
“Nick was special to me in every way,” said his former coach, Hall of Famer Don Shula. “He was someone I greatly admired.”
In 1985, he and Marc Buoniconti helped to found the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, which has become the world’s largest spinal cord injury research center.
“Marc, the Miami Project Team and I are committed to carry Nick’s banner and legacy forward to the goal line,” project chairman Dr. Barth Green said.
3rd horse fatality occurs at Del Mar during training
DEL MAR, Calif. — A third horse has died during training at Del Mar, including the second trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.
A track spokesman confirmed the death of Bowl of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Baffert. She broke down Monday after an injury to her right hind fetlock and was euthanized. Jockey Joe Talamo, her regular rider, was aboard.
Bowl of Soul won her first race at Santa Anita on May 27 and was second in another on June 23.
The first two deaths at Del Mar occurred July 18, a day after the track north of San Diego opened its summer meet.
Charge A Bunch, trained by Carla Gaines, threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley, trained by Baffert. Carson Valley’s rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Franco was not injured.
Baffert said it was a freak accident beyond anyone’s control and that both horses were killed on impact.
The deaths at Del Mar follow 30 fatalities at Santa Anita from Dec. 26 to June 23 that prompted calls for increased safety measures.
