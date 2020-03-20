The rare disease of mycoplasma bovis continues to spread within the pronghorn antelope population north of Gillette.
As of Feb. 15, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s carcass count was at 50. That has since grown to more than 100, said Game and Fish Wildlife Disease Specialist Terry Creekmore.
The disease has been around since 1967, Creekmore said. But last year was the first time it was found in pronghorns and Gillette is the only area in the world that it has happened (pronghorns only live in the Northwest United States).
Mycoplasm bovis is a pathogen that attacks the lungs of animals, causing pneumonia and, in some cases, “pretty spectacular lung legions,” Creekmore said.
Infected animals have been noted to fall behind the herd before laying down and dying away from the rest.
“Only a small portion of their lung is working when they die,” he said.
From the size of the lung legions, which cause the lungs to be almost solid, Creekmore said that the pathogen must have been present and growing for at least a week in some cases. It’s unclear how long after exposure the disease starts taking effect.
Game and Fish believes the disease starts taking effect during early to mid-February, which also was the case last year, but so much about it is still unknown.
Last year when the first cases were found in pronghorns, Game and Fish thought and hoped the disease was a “one-off” and might not be seen again, Creekmore said. The deaths, which totaled 75 confirmed cases and about 25 more presumed, tapered down in early April.
Mycoplasm bovis has not been associated “with significant mortality in other wildlife populations in Wyoming,” the Game and Fish’s March 11 press release said. Nor has it been found to affect domestic pets, such as horses, dogs or cats.
Now Game and Fish is “in step one” of investigating the disease, which is gathering as much information as possible, Creekmore said. A big part of that is documenting mortality and figuring out how big of an area it encompasses.
Creekmore said the department is “pretty concerned,” but a lot also depends on what happens in April and if the deaths drop off like they did last year.
Game and Fish can use all the help it can finding and studying pronghorn carcasses, and Creekmore asked people to call a local game warden or the Sheridan regional office at 307-672-7418 if they find any.
