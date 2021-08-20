Saturday

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot (near Dollar Tree)

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Monday

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

Tuesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Little Powder Elementary open house: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Wednesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

N.E.W. QUILT GUILD: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Contact newquiltshow@vcn.com for more inforamtion

Thursday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.

Friday

Free Sew Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Barn and Blanket Lady Quilt Shop, 8506 N. Highway 14-16.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County library

Monday, Aug. 30

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library,

N.E.W. QUILT GUILD: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Contact newquiltshow@vcn.com for more inforamtion

Thursday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library. calendar.aspx?view=list&year=2021&month=3&day=2.

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m.,

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.

Friday

Free Sew Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,

Saturday

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.,

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m.,

