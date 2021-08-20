Saturday
Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot (near Dollar Tree)
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
Tuesday
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Little Powder Elementary open house: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Wednesday
N.E.W. QUILT GUILD: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Contact newquiltshow@vcn.com for more inforamtion
Thursday
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.
Friday
Free Sew Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Barn and Blanket Lady Quilt Shop, 8506 N. Highway 14-16.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County library
Monday, Aug. 30
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
N.E.W. QUILT GUILD: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Contact newquiltshow@vcn.com for more inforamtion
Thursday
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m.,
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.
Friday
Free Sew Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,
Saturday
Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.,
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m.,
