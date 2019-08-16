USA, Spain set to meet in a World Cup warmup
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The U.S. and Spain are facing off Friday night, a matchup of the two top-ranked basketball teams in the world and a possible precursor to a medal-round meeting next month at the World Cup.
That might sound exciting.
To the teams, not so much.
Both the Americans and the Spaniards are going into the game in Anaheim feeling the same way — that they are still in the formative stage, working out kinks on the way to setting a final roster. That’s why the teams also are making this much clear: What they show Friday won’t be what they’re hoping to show in China when the World Cup gets going.
“For sure, it won’t be on our side,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo said. “We still have 14 players. Not all of our players are in 100 percent shape yet, and most of them are kind of in a load management in terms of their playing time. I think it’s going to be a nice game between good teams ... but the final product, not at all.”
Spain worked out Thursday at a high school in Playa Del Rey, while the Americans went through their last practice on U.S. soil back at the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice facility. It’s expected that the U.S. will have most of its 15 remaining players available Friday — Boston’s Marcus Smart (who did some on-court work Thursday) probably won’t play while he works his way back from a calf strain, and Denver’s Mason Plumlee left practice Thursday after his mouth got bloodied.
Cousins injured, having tests done on knee
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins was scheduled for tests on Thursday amid fears that he has a torn ACL, which would be a third major injury in less than two years for the once-perennial All-Star.
Cousins got hurt in a workout in Las Vegas earlier this week, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official diagnosis has been released publicly.
ESPN first reported that Cousins was injured.
If the fears are confirmed, Cousins would almost certainly miss much — if not all — of the coming season. And his run of amazingly bad luck, costing him a lot of games and an enormous amount of money, would continue as well.
Earnhardt takes time off after plane crash
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the three were in a plane crash landing Thursday near Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 44-year-old television analyst and retired driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash in east Tennessee. Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, a dog and two pilots.
“We’re incredibly grateful that Dale, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and the two pilots are safe following today’s accident,” NBC Sports said in a statement. “After being discharged from the hospital, we communicated with Dale and his team, and we’re all in agreement that he should take this weekend off to be with his family.
Kyrgios fined more than $100,000 for conduct
MASON, Ohio — Nick Kyrgios was fined $113,000 by the ATP for expletive-filled outbursts in which he smashed rackets, insulted a chair umpire and refused to get ready to return serve during a second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.
The tour announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Kyrgios berated chair umpire Fergus Murphy and left the court to break two rackets during a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov.
The ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.
The tour also said it is “looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match” to determine whether additional fines or a suspension is warranted.
Kyrgios is a 24-year-old Australian who is ranked 27th this week. He is a volatile sort who repeatedly has gotten in trouble for on-court actions. He was kicked out of the Italian Open in May after throwing a chair and being suspended by the ATP in 2016 for not trying to win and insulted fans during the Shanghai Masters.
This month, Kyrgios won the Citi Open title in Washington and said he had turned a page in his professional and personal lives.
In the last match on center court Wednesday night, he was back to his old form. During a change-over in the second set, he yelled from his chair: “The worst ref in the game, hands down. He then vulgarly insisted the umpire does something “stupid” every time he plays.
Early in the third set, he took two rackets to the tunnel that leads to the locker room, smashed them on the ground and returned to the court. Warned that he needed to get ready to return Khachanov’s serve, he took a new racket to the baseline and stood taping the handle instead of getting in position to play.
“He can serve the ball,” Kyrgios said as he casually wrapped the handle. “I’m ready. I’m here. Serve it.”
Unsure what to do, Khachanov held off until Kyrgios was ready. Then he finished off the third set, and Kyrgios offered another expletive as he left the court.
