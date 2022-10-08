A story in the Oct. 4 News Record incorrectly stated the name of one of five candidates who interviewed for a vacant seat on the Gillette Community College District Board of Trustees. The applicant’s name was Sue Howard, not Sue Anderson.
Correction
Cassia Catterall
News Record Writer
