CCHS swimmers roll at Gillette Pentathlon
After competing at Friday’s relays at home, the Camels had big performances against cross-town Thunder Basin, Buffalo and Sheridan on Saturday. It was a pentathlon, so the swimmers had to swim five events in a little over two hours.
“Today’s mindset was just to get through the day. We were all really tired and it hurt a lot,” CCHS sophomore Skye Rehard said.
Rehard was the overall winner of the pentathlon with a time of 4 minutes, 47.90 seconds and used consistency to get it done. Junior teammate Berkeley Christensen won four of the five pentathlon events, but Rehard beat her by nearly eight seconds in the breaststroke to notch the lowest overall time.
With Rehard winning, Christensen taking second and Ryann Drube placing fourth, Campbell County’s top swimmers performed well. But coach Phil Rehard said the effort from some of the underclassmen was the biggest takeaway.
Hailey Creary and Zoe Gallion, both CCHS freshmen, also worked their way into the top 10. Creary took eighth and Gallion finished 10th, while junior Allison Granat placed seventh to give the Camels six out of the 10 top spots.
TBHS swimming, diving sees improvement
With a crop of new swimmers, the Thunder Basin swimming and diving team is just looking for improvement at this point in the season. And that’s what coach Jade Moser saw.
“Almost everybody cut a ton of time off,” she said. “That’s what we’re going for is personal improvement.”
The Bolts’ top performances in Saturday’s pentathlon came from a pair of underclassmen — freshman Madi Zach and sophomore Kaylee Robertson. Zach finished 19th with an overall time of 5:52.36 and Robertson took 21st with a time of 5:55.40.
Thunder Basin’s lone state qualifier on the day came on the diving board, with sophomore Maleah Cope placing third with a score of 171.65. Qualifying was the goal coming into the season, but she didn’t expect it to happen during the opening weekend.
“My goal this year was to get higher difficulty dives and qualify pretty early in the season, so I did that,” she said. “I expected it to happen in the first four meets, but to do it first weekend is pretty cool.”
Cross-country teams see mixed results at GRHS
Runners from 13 high schools battled the heat Friday and Saturday for a cross-country meet in Green River.
Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School both made the 365-mile trip to the Green River course. Runners were divided into four races to prevent large gatherings, with both Gillette schools racing with two other schools.
The Thunder Basin cross-country team was fortunate to enjoy the cooler morning weather Saturday. The TBHS girls took fourth, while the boys team finished eighth of 13 teams.
The meet was a good indicator for both the boys and girls teams of the areas they need to improve on. Thunder Basin coach Terri Hinkel thought her team was in good shape, but needs to work on its pace.
The CCHS cross-country team didn’t have the same success on the tough Green River course.
The boys team finished 11th while the girls team didn’t score. The Camels raced at the peak of the afternoon heat on Saturday.
CCHS only took seven boys and seven girls for the meet. Out of the 14 runners, Evenson said seven had never run in a cross-country race before.
On the boys side, No. 1 runner Sam Kjerstad finished 13th with a time of 18 minutes, 44.08 seconds. The next best boys runner for the Camels was Matthew Sigismond who finished 98th with a time of 25:01.47 seconds.
For the girls, top runner Reilly Wilson finished 22nd in 24:06.68. Averi Dewine placed 33th in 25:01.16 seconds and Makayla Mayer placed 69th.
Next for cross-country will be a race in Newcastle on Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.