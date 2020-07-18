As more stores announce they’re requiring people to wear masks inside their businesses, more local people seem to be losing the cheese off their crackers over it.
For some reason, announcements this week that big-box retailers Walmart and Smith’s are joining a growing list of businesses saying people can’t go inside without a face covering was the last straw for some.
Since posting news about Walmart’s decision to the News Record’s Facebook page Wednesday morning, more than 300 people have commented, many with angry, militant and defiant rants about how they’ll not shop there again or defy the outlet’s mask rule.
People here in the reddest county of the reddest state in the union are now quick to turn and attack private businesses making rules about what they will or won’t allow to happen on their property. Seems these same loudmouths who are quick to speak up (and rightfully so) about protecting and defending private property rights, long a baseline tenet of conservatism, forget those rights when they’re inconvenienced.
This isn’t a political issue and it’s not about public safety. This is about constitutional rights, and not the ones all the mask-hating blowhards keep incorrectly citing are being infringed upon by the mask rules of businesses. The constitutional rights of these private businesses are just as valid and important as any, which is why they can decide for themselves what people will and won’t be allowed to do there.
That’s why many adhere to the guideline of no shirt, no shoes, no service. Now somehow adding “no mask” to that is crossing a line?
If you simply refuse to wear a mask, then don’t. But don’t grouse and grumble about it when Walmart, Smith’s, Menards or someplace else you want to go won’t let you in.
When visiting a friend or neighbor and asked to remove your shoes before walking inside, we do it. We don’t whine, we don’t yell at the homeowner and we don’t decry our liberties are being usurped.
We just do it, and we do because it’s their house and their rules. You wouldn’t stand for people coming into your house and lighting up cigarettes even after you told them not to. Show other private property owners the same deference you claim as your own.
By having to wear a mask when shopping anywhere, you’re being inconvenienced, not oppressed.
About the knee-jerk declarations that people aren’t going to shop at Walmart anymore, we’ll believe it when we see it. People absolutely have a right to boycott or choose not to shop there or anywhere. But before long, the lure of paying 5 cents less for a bunch of bananas will be too much for most to resist.
Perhaps the most hypocritical aspect in this debate is that those blustering the loudest do so only for themselves. It’s an outrage to have to put a mask on when running into a store for 10 or 20 minutes, but somehow they’re OK with employees having to wear them for hours at a time while working there.
Seems there would be more outrage for those people economically trapped and hijacked into wearing masks for so long every day. At least as a customer, you have choices: go to another store, wear the thing for a few minutes, do curbside pickup or have your groceries delivered.
If you work at one of these places, it’s wear the mask or quit your job.
We have it good here in Wyoming and Gillette. COVID-19 hasn’t yet hit us hard enough for local and state governments to get in the mix and order mask wearing outside at all times, as is happening in other places around the United States.
For now, for us, there’s a huge difference between a government mandate and a private business making rules for itself. Save the histrionics for when there’s a real reason to revolt over masks.
