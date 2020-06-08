Gillette Blue Jays win silver bracket in Billings
The Gillette Blue Jays 18U fastpitch softball team played in a tournament in Billings, Montana this weekend and won the silver bracket.
The Blue Jays beat the Freedom 16U team (Billings, Montana area) in the championship 2-1 Sunday. Maddy Piercy went 2-3 with an RBI and Taylor Manning went 3-4 during the narrow victory.
The Blue Jays went 3-2 overall on the weekend, including a convincing 10-3 win over Falls Fusion on Saturday. Ali West went 1-1 with a pair of runs and RBIs during the win and Cierra Williams was 2-2 and also finished with two RBIs.
The Blue Jays host the COVID Classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be an A and Gold-level tournament, with the majority of teams coming from Colorado.
Coach Jim West said it will be the highest level of competition in Gillette this summer. The Blue Jays are the only Wyoming team signed up so far. The GGFA and Prodigy-Eastern teams out of Colorado are co-hosting the tournament.
Roughriders get 2 wins Saturday in Rapid City
The Gillette Roughriders baseball team put its 12-1 record on the line Sunday in Rapid City, South Dakota. Two wins were the result, which is starting to become the norm for the Roughriders.
In Game 1, Bode Rivenes pitched a five-inning complete game to secure the 12-1 victory over Post 320. Gillette was tested a little more in the second game, but prevailed with a 6-2 win to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Cole Swisher was dangerous with the bat in his hand during the first game and went 3-3 with three RBIs. Brody Richardson also had a big game at the plate, driving in two runs with a double to start the scoring in the top of the first inning.
Kaleb Lewis and Zach Brown also contributed with multiple runs driven in. Lewis went 2-3 with three RBIs and hit his first home run of the season to give the Roughriders the 11-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Brown’s two RBIs came off a double that led to an 8-1 scoreline in the third inning.
After Rivenes’ winning effort on the mound in Game 1, the Roughriders got another good outing from Richardson in the second game. He struck out nine batters in 4.2 innings, allowing an earned run, before Hayden Sylte closed out the final two innings.
Dalton Martin went 1-2 at the plate and drove in two runs. His sacrifice fly gave the Roughriders the 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and a single in the top of the third put them up 6-0.
Gillette scored four runs in the third inning, including a solo home run from Jason Fink and an RBI triple from Matt Newlin.
The doubleheader sweep moves Gillette to 14-1, now that it’s quickly hit the 15-game mark in the season.
Broncos players march in protest in Denver
DENVER — Denver Broncos coaches and players marched and spoke out against racism and police brutality at a protest in downtown Denver on Saturday.
The players wore black shirts with the fist of power image and “Justice for George Floyd” emblazoned on the front and the words, “If you ain’t with us, you against us” on the back.
All of them wore face masks in accordance with coronavirus mitigation efforts, and most of the players’ masks were black with the phrase “I can’t breathe” in white lettering.
Safety Kareem Jackson was instrumental in organizing the team’s appearance at Civic Center Park on the 10th day of demonstrations sparked by the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Safety Justin Simmons flew in from Florida to join dozens of his teammates at the demonstration that included quarterback Drew Lock and first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy.
Also in attendance were team president Joe Ellis, vice president of strategic initiatives Brittany Bowlen, head coach Vic Fangio, coordinators Pat Shurmur and Ed Donatell and several other assistant coaches.
