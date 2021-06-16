Imposing thunder clouds added to an already somber mood in the Children's Memorial Garden in Gillette on Monday afternoon as families who have lost loved ones gathered to pay respect to loved ones taken too soon in life during an annual remembrance ceremony.
The garden, which was beautifully decorated with vibrant, freshly planted flowers and landscaping, became an important landmark after the death of Madison Scalzo in 2007 following an auto crash involving a drunken driver. Madison's mother, Deanna Scalzo, was instrumental in the creation of the park that has since become a place for hers and other families who have lost loved ones too soon to also have a place for remembrance.
The event was sponsored by the Mayor’s Art Council.
Mayor Louise Carter-King welcomed the audience and reminded them just how important it is to have a location such as the memorial garden for the community to reflect on the lives of those taken from us.
Deanna was this year's guest speaker, followed by Laurie Minchow, who conducted a poetry reading in honor of her daughter, Nikkie Reid, with Nikkie's daughter Kelcey Minchow standing beside Laurie at the podium.
Below their feet, numerous bricks with the names of children who have died lead to an archway and statues of young children and butterflies soaring into the sky.
After numerous families approached the podium to speak in behalf of their children lost, the crowd released monarch butterflies into the garden.
