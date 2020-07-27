Marlins’ home opener postponed due to virus
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.
The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.
A person familiar with the decision to postpone Monday’s game told The Associated Press that the move was made due to health precautions. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the postponement hadn’t been announced.
Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.
The Marlins’ precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Some Marlins players texted each other about the team’s health issues before Sunday’s game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.
“That was never our mentality,” Rojas said. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”
Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health.”
The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Irving commits $1.5M for WNBA players
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.
The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.
The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.
Irving said that with the help of WNBA players Natasha Cloud — who chose to sit out — and Jewell Loyd, he connected with several WNBA players who discussed with him the challenges they faced in deciding whether to play. The season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
He decided to help with the financial burden in a league where the top annual salary is a little more than $200,000.
Trump won’t throw 1st pitch at Yankee Stadium
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump won’t throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.
In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed the turn of events on his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. “We will make it later in the season!” he promised.
Just three days ago, Trump revealed during a White House briefing that he’d throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15. Trump made the announcement on Major League Baseball’s opening day Thursday as former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera watched from the briefing room.
After months of playing down its seriousness, Trump recently began starting to show the public that he is taking the virus seriously. He has resumed holding televised briefings about virus developments and last week canceled Republican convention events that had been set for late August in Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.
