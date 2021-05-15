I’m a choral singer. Like many choral singers, I love to sing, but I don’t enjoy singing by myself.
What I like is to blend my voice with other voices. The act of singing with a few or many other voices hits me directly in the pleasure centers. Maybe it makes endorphins, who knows? I only know that COVID took it away, indefinitely.
Lots of people try out choral singing in high school. For some, it’s the alternative you are stuck with if you don’t make the marching band and you aren’t cheerleader material. For others, it’s a pathway to a special kind of joy.
Blending my voice with others lifts me to heights of experience that I don’t get anywhere else. It’s a sort of magic. The best choral sound is one where the listener cannot hear any individual voice, only the joyous whole. The singers also lose their individual voices in blending with the whole. Actually, if you can hear yourself singing in a choir, you aren’t doing it right.
If you experienced this glory in your youth, you can’t stop looking for it and you will probably sing in a choir no matter where you live or how old you are. You might be singing early music or Beethoven, spirituals, hymns or a modern Estonian composer. If you do it well, you and your audience will be transported.
On March 10, 2020, a choir in Skagit County Washington, just north of Seattle, had its last rehearsal. You may have read about it. Sixty-one men and women, mostly people ages 50-70, sang together in early March 2020. They did not share music. They sanitized as instructed. They sang for two and a half hours and they ate snacks brought from home at break time.
Everyone who sings with others knows what happened. Within days, choir members began to sicken with COVID. Fifty-two people got sick, three were hospitalized and two died.
Choir rehearsals everywhere stopped after that, particularly for community choirs like this one, populated by many older people. Those who died had the dreaded “underlying conditions” prevalent in any older population. If you have lived enough years you probably have an underlying condition.
I sing with a great choir. We have more than 90 members and we’ve been around for almost 50 years. Quite a few singers have been performing and touring with the choir since its inception and there are also a lot of young singers. Our last CD won prestigious national awards and often our audiences literally gasp with the pleasure of hearing a final note.
We have no idea when it will be safe to create music together again or whether any of us will still be around to sing it.
Our last rehearsal was also March 10. We were lucky. No one got COVID. And then the music stopped.
It didn’t stop completely. We messed around with various computer-based, sing-in-a-room-by-yourself and technically difficult apps. We had technically competent members who could put together individually recorded tracks, but there were problems.
Recording in a house is not the same as recording in a studio. There are extraneous noises: kids, traffic, doorbells, TVs, dogs yapping in other rooms. There are time lags and pitch lags that turn solid singing into feline yowling. There are technically savvy, usually younger choir members who can lay down a nice track while texting with the other hand. But in a choir like the Skagit choir or mine, there are also a lot of 60-plus folks who are paralyzed by technology.
We managed to put a few songs together using computer programs, each of us in our own cluttered home offices or kitchens. We had regular meetings of the choir on Zoom, where we stared at each other on screen: three pages of faces in little squares (or just names, or just backdrops of a sad dog or a fake beach). None of it satisfied the basic reason why we sing together. None of it approximated how we feel when 90 voices blend in a glorious waterfall of sound.
Many nonprofits have turned to the “virtual gala” idea to try to stay connected to their audiences and maybe raise a little money. To hold a virtual gala we needed new music. So for the last few weeks, we have been diligently laying down computerized tracks into a giant app that swallows them up and often rejects them (see above about dogs, doorbells, etc.) We were singing out of duty because we love our organization and our choir. Singing with others makes endorphins. Singing into a computer program makes frustration and no endorphins that I have yet encountered.
Then enter the car choir. One of our members belongs to a church where the clever music director had equipped his church choir to make choral music from their cars. He offered to loan his system to us. So sixteen of us drove our cars in the rain to the church parking lot to make music together.
Imagine a drive-in movie. Now take away the screen and the straight rows of cars. Visualize sixteen cars parked in a semi-circle, close together like piglets at a trough. Put a canopy where it can be seen from every car and under the canopy, a conductor. Have each car tune in a preset FM frequency and give each person a special microphone.
Next, play the accompaniment to the song over the radio, which also plays the conductor’s voice. Watch the conductor through the raindrops on your windshield. When everyone sings into their microphones simultaneously, we can hear each other, in real time. It’s nothing like the home computer exercise. It’s not really singing together, more like singing along. But it’s lovely.
When we clear our throats and wipe away the tears this experience generates, we have a rehearsal. We sing together, each of us sealed in our metal and plastic vehicles, each of us blending in real time with the others’ soaring voices.
It’s beautiful. It’s a choir.
