Mystics win first WNBA title, beat Sun 89-78
WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics won their first WNBA championship, getting 22 points from Emma Meesseman and 21 from banged-up league MVP Elena Delle Donne to beat the Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game 5 of the Finals on Thursday night.
This was the seventh series in league history that had gone to a deciding Game 5, and the home team has won five of them.
Delle Donne, who has been dealing with a herniated disk in her back, scored four points during a decisive 8-0 run that gave the Mystics an 80-72 lead with under three minutes left.
Delle Donne came to Washington three years ago in a trade from Chicago, hoping to get the Mystics their first title. She grew up about an hour from the city in Delaware and wanted to be closer to home. She’s been battling injuries and illnesses all season, breaking her nose early on in the year. She still wears a mask to protect it. Delle Donne also wears a knee brace on her right knee after suffering a bone bruise last year in the WNBA Finals.
The victory gave coach Mike Thibault his first WNBA championship.
Nike closing Oregon Project amid doping ban
Nike is closing its elite Oregon Project track and field program overseen by Alberto Salazar after his four-year doping ban. But the sportswear giant is still backing the disgraced coach.
Salazar was found guilty last week by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of running experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike, along with possessing and trafficking testosterone.
The verdict didn’t directly implicate runners from the Nike Oregon Project. But the company is partly blaming the scrutiny on the stars of the training center for the decision to shut the program that began in 2001.
The 61-year-old Salazar has consistently denied being involved in doping schemes. Nike is supporting his plan to appeal the ban. In the meantime, Salazar cannot coach and his credential was revoked during the world track and field championships last week.
The Oregon Project athletes now seeking a new training center include Donovan Brazier, the first U.S. athlete to win a world 800-meter title, and Sifan Hassan, who last week became the only woman ever to win the 1,500 and 10,000 at the same world championships or Olympics.
“We will help all of our athletes in this transition as they choose the coaching set up that is right for them,” Nike said.
The Chicago Marathon is Sunday, where Oregon Project runners Jordan Hasay and Galen Rupp are competing along with Mo Farah, who was coached by Salazar until 2017.
The German Athletics Association is planning talks with Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who won 5,000-meter bronze at the track worlds in Doha, about finding her a new training base.
Klosterhalfen herself had called the Oregon Project “the best team in the world” and said she wanted to stay there, adding that she had never seen any hint of doping.
Federer, Djokovic both lose in Shanghai
SHANGHAI — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went from perfectly unbeatable to unbelievably beaten in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.
Federer and Djokovic had been a combined 13-0 in Shanghai with a spot in the semifinals on the line, but both lost Friday.
Federer saved five match points in the second set but still couldn’t stop fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev from winning 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3. Djokovic, the defending champion, lost to sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
“He deserved the victory,” Djokovic said of the 21-year-old Tsitsipas. “He was the better player in the second and third sets. I started well in the first set, but I wasn’t sharp enough.”
Djokovic had been 8-0 in quarterfinal matches at the Shanghai Masters, and won four titles. Federer had been 5-0.
Federer received a code violation for hitting a ball into the stands, and then received a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after flicking a ball into the air when trailing 3-0 in the third set.
The 22-year-old Zverev now leads Federer 4-3 in career meetings.
Until Friday’s match, Djokovic had won 24 straight sets in Asia, a run that included last year’s Shanghai Masters and the title in Tokyo last week.
