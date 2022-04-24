SOFTBALL
Camels improve to 8-0 in conference play
The Campbell County High School softball team won a pair of games this weekend to improve to 8-0 on the season in conference play. The Camels beat Cheyenne Central 9-2 and Cheyenne East 8-2 on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Campbell County brought the bats out early against Central and plated five runs in the first inning. Addy Rambo led Campbell County with four RBIs including a three-run home run.
Avery Gray earned the win on the mound with a complete-game three-hitter. She allowed two earned runs in seven innings while striking out 14.
Campbell County’s bats stayed hot against East. After trailing 2-0 in the first inning, the Camels plated seven runs between the second and third inning to take a commanding lead. Lanae Kimbly and Rambo led the team with two RBIs apiece at the plate.
Gray threw another complete game against East. She allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out 15 of the 29 batters she faced.
Bolts split games with East and Central
The Thunder Basin High School softball team split a pair of conference games with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Bolts beat East 9-3 and lost to Central 3-1.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. The split puts Thunder Basin at 15-2 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. Both of Friday’s games counted as conference games.
Against East, the Bolts out-hit the Thunderbirds 10-7. Thunder Basin scored at least one run in every inning but one to build up the six-run lead. Lauren O’Loughlin led the way at the plate with three RBIs, followed by Ella Partlow with two.
Partlow earned the win on the mound with a complete game. She allowed three runs on six hits while striking out 14.
In the nightcap against Central, the explosive Bolts offense was held relatively quiet and the team was out-hit by the Indians 11-5. Thunder Basin tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third but Central scored one run in both the fourth and fifth inning before closing out the game defensively.
Macie Selfors drove in the Bolts lone run at the plate. Partlow took the loss on the mound with another complete game. She allowed three runs on 11 hits while striking out six.
TRACK
Mendoza, Mansheim win hurdles in Sheridan
A pair of Thunder Basin High School athletes won two events apiece during the Dan Hansen Invitational track and field meet Thursday in Sheridan.
Gabby Mendoza swept the hurdle events for the Bolts girls and Steven Mansheim swept the hurdles events for the boys. No team scores were recorded for the meet.
Mendoza won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.95 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.42. Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.74 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.29.
Camel girls finish 3rd, boys 5th in Scottsbluff
The Campbell County High School girls track and field team finished third with a score of 101 at the Twilight Invite on Friday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The Camel boys finished fifth with a score of 59.83.
The Camel girls won four events at the meet. Mckenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 3 inches and the discus with a throw of 122-9. Sydalee Brown won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.62 seconds and the team of Brown, Reese Dorr, Charlotte Marasco and Aja Roberts won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.31.
