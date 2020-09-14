Not many people relate car shows to public libraries, but last weekend was the exception in Gillette.
Rows of cool, classic cars and modern marvels lined the parking lot of Campbell County Health and the Campbell County Public Library for the first Ride & Read Car Show.
There was something for everyone to enjoy as children, parents and car buffs gathered Saturday to scope out the scene.
Those attending could sign up for library cards, listen to a handful of speakers, decorate the sidewalk with chalk or have photos taken with a trio of Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol characters in addition to inspecting the dozens of cars on display.
Car collector Lenny Jennings of Greybull spoke about his family's history with classic cars while he was growing up, while Campbell County Sheriff's Deputy Joel Morgan talked about the rules of the road to keep future drivers safe once old enough to get a license.
Everyone seemed to enjoy the event, said library Adult Programming Coordinator Genevieve Schlekeway.
"It's been cool," Schlekeway said. "This is not the usual type of program for us, but it has turned out really well. We're always trying to bring people into the library. This is one way to be in touch with the public and give the people what they want."
Judging by the hundreds who came throughout the early morning into the late afternoon to experience the car show and associated programming, people would be revved to see the show be an annual event.
