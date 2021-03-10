Chalk it up to COVID-19: Indoor air purifiers are in such high demand they’ve been going in and out of stock at hardware stores and on Amazon.com.
While studies about the benefits of air purifiers are inconclusive, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, an air purifier may be worth the investment, especially as allergy season is already under way.
“We’ve seen increased customer interest in air purifiers as they can help to sanitize the air and make life more pleasant by removing pet dander, pollen, mold, chemical fumes and odors from the air,” said Brian Levy, Lowe’s store manager in Troutman, North Carolina.
Air purifiers don’t just clean your home’s air of indoor pollutants like cooking fumes or cigarette smoke, pollen, dust mites, pet hair and mold spores. They can also play a role in reducing the potential transmission of COVID-19 indoors by removing virus particles from the air, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
When choosing the best air purifier for your home, it’s helpful to know that these devices are categorized by the type of filtration system they use.
“There are several different home air purifier types, including activated carbon and activated charcoal, ultraviolet, electrostatic, HEPA and ionic devices,” Levy said. “You’ll want to choose a model recommended for the size of the room in which you plan to use it. So be sure to check the cubic feet specification on the box.”
Newer-model air purifiers are smaller, sleeker and quieter than previous generations.
“The size of an air purifier varies based on the room size it’s intended to cover. For instance, a device for a small room up to 100 square feet can be as small as the size of a water bottle whereas a purifier intended for rooms over 800 square feet could be several feet wide and several feet tall,” Levy said.
Because room air purifiers are intended for use in a single room, it’s best to have more than one, Levy said.
“Although there are many variations in design and performance, machines with a larger surface area tend to work more quickly and efficiently than those with a smaller surface area,” he said.
Check manufacturer’s specifications to see how many cubic feet of air a purifier can process in one minute.
“Typically, the higher the number, the better the overall performance,” Levy said. “If you’re concerned about energy usage, consider a smart air purifier that you can configure to turn off automatically at a certain time or as you move from room to room, using your smart device.”
Place air purifiers in the rooms where you spend the most time, such as the living area and bedroom, he said.
The basement is another great place for an air purifier because below-ground rooms tend to harbor mold and mildew and are the storage area for household chemicals, paint and cleaning supplies.
Running an air purifier in the kitchen can reduce cooking fumes, gases and other smells.
“Some models are more portable than others, so if you need a larger machine, look for one with wheels and a handle,” Levy said.
If you’re in the market for an air purifier, Levy suggests the Dyson Pure Cool Smart Air Purifier, which doubles as a purifying fan to keep you cool while removing gases, odors and pollutants from a room. It automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality, then reports pollution in real time on its LCD screen and a mobile app.
Another option is the OdorStop 5-Speed UV Air Purifier that features the highest clean air delivery in its class and a unique 360-degree air inlet with the highest efficiency and the longest filter life possible.
To keep an air purifier running efficiently, don’t forget about maintenance and upkeep, which includes regularly replacing filters, Levy said.
