By CARY LITTLEJOHN
NEWS RECORD WRITER
clittlejohn@gillettenewsrecord.net
It’s often said that the best experiences in life are all the more meaningful if shared with a close friend. A small gathering got to witness a surprise version of that on Monday evening at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
Before the Parks and Recreation Board meeting, there was to be a ceremony. Rick Mansur, who turned 61 in May, retired shortly thereafter as the parks and recreation director, after having worked more than half of his life, 35 years, for the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department.
Darla Cotton, who’d worked with him in the department, wrote a letter nominating him to the Wyoming Recreation and Parks Association Hall of Fame.
To the surprise of nobody who’s aware of Mansur’s contributions to the county, he was selected to be a 2021 WRPA Hall of Fame inductee.
But to the surprise of at least one person in attendance, there would be two inductees to the hall of fame before the ceremony was over..
Cotton read from her nomination letter, which chronicled a lifetime of service from Mansur, and she turned the floor over to Dan Barks.
Barks, who had served as the Parks and Recreation director from 1976 to 1991, had hired Mansur when he first started in the county, and he was to present him with his hall of fame plaque, a fitting bookend.
“I used a crystal ball when I was director,” Barks told the crowd. “It helped bring Rick on board, and in 1988, I used my crystal ball to write this letter. I think that you’ll see it was pretty accurate.”
The letter was dated February 10, 1988, and it was addressed to the WRPA Awards Committee. Barks wrote it to nominate Mansur for the Outstanding Young Professional Award.
“Rick has proven to be an outstanding young professional in his field,” Barks wrote all those years ago. “He has taken on far more than his share of the work within the department. … Rick is always first to volunteer for extra work or to lend a helping hand. He is very well-liked by his fellow staff members and a favorite of the various parent organizations.”
Barks called Mansur up to receive his plaque, and Mansur began what seemed to be a standard acceptance speech, full of thank-yous and selfless recognition of so many others but himself.
“We’ve always had that here, those partnerships with the schools, the city, the county, the hospital, whoever it is,” Mansur said. “That’s one of the reasons I stayed here. We know how to make things happen here for the youth and the adults, and it’s been really special.”
After his final thank you, Mansur did not pose for pictures or return to his seat. He remained at the podium, put on a pair of reading glasses, and told the crowd the ceremony wasn’t over.
“I look at past winners of the Hall of Fame Award that were outstanding in their field,” Mansur said before launching into a list of names 13-people long.
“These guys really were responsible for building parks and recreation in the state of Wyoming in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Mansur said. “They were the ones that started building the facilities and ball fields when Wyoming wasn’t known for anything. And this state has some wonderful parks and recreation facilities because of these gentlemen. But there’s one name missing from this list.”
He aimed to rectify that before he took his seat.
As he began describing the missing name’s qualifications, it was the first moment that Barks would have known Mansur was talking about him.
‘It’s all about him’
It’s a trope in old comedies to have two self-absorbed characters forced to share an award and for the proceedings to devolve into calamity because each of the characters feels he or she isn’t getting enough recognition.
The ceremony to honor Mansur and Barks was the polar opposite: Each man wanted only to speak about the other.
“This is Ricky’s night,” Barks told the crowd who’d risen to clap for him after he’d gone back up to the podium to receive his award from Mansur.
“Rick’s been a good friend,” Barks said later, after the ceremony. “When Dwayne (Dillinger, parks and recreation director) asked me to give the award, it was, ‘Yes.’ It was no thought at all. ‘Of course, I’d like to do that.’ Because he’s carried this department. He’s been a part of all the youth programs for years, running this, working out all the bugs of getting this thing started. It’s a big deal, what he’s given, and the dedication he has.”
Mansur, for his part, had been battling his own version of that feeling for quite some time because, just as Cotton had nominated him, he had written a letter to nominate Barks.
In the letter, he’d included a line where he requested that, if Barks was selected, not to contact him but rather let Mansur surprise him.
Mansur received a call from WRPA officials, and he thought they were calling to honor his wish and were about to tell him that Barks had been selected to the hall of fame. But that wasn’t the reason for the call.
“He goes, ‘Oh, by the way, we’re calling to say you were selected,’ and it’s like, ‘No!’” Mansur said.
He was then told they were both selected, and he asked that he be allowed to keep the secret.
Mansur, without trying to, spoke for both Barks and himself, each man awed by the work of a dedicated colleague and longtime friend.
“I really wanted this whole thing to be about him, not me,” Mansur said. “And when I heard I’d been nominated, I was like, ‘No! It’s about this guy!’”
Better together
Barks and Mansur represent an embarrassment of riches that the parks and recreation department enjoyed for so many years.
Barks, in his 15 years as director, oversaw the construction of many parks and facilities, including two of the biggest parks in the county in Bicentennial and Cam-plex parks. He was instrumental in the construction of the county’s first Rec Center, which would come to include the longest outdoor waterslide in the state at the time at 373 feet long and 44 feet high. When Barks first arrived in Gillette, his department had eight employees, a swimming pool and 15 acres of parks, he told the News Record on the occasion of his retirement in February of 1991. When he left the department, it had expanded facilities, 400 acres of parkss, 27 full-time employees and 400 part-time employees. He then went on to manage Cam-plex for 22 years.
He’d served as a member of the WRPA board of directors from 1977-85. He was the editor of WRPA quarterly magazine from 1978-81. He was the vice president of the WRPA from 1979-81. He won the WRPA Fellow Award in 1983.
In 1984, Barks became the first-ever WRPA member to win the National Recreation and Park Association’s Outstanding Professional for the Midwest Region.
“I really cannot say enough for what Dan did for this department back in the early years,” Mansur said. “He was so instrumental in building this department to where it is today. We’re fortunate.”
Mansur started with the department in 1985 as youth programs director. In 1988, he was promoted to recreation programs supervisor. In 1989, he and his wife moved to Minnesota, but they returned to Gillette after six months, and he was hired to be the youth director again.
In 1991, he was promoted to director of the Wright Recreation Center and the department’s marketing director. In 1998, he took on the role of recreation superintendent, and he served in that position until he was named director of the department in 2016.
During that time, he was the 1988 WRPA Outstanding Young Professional, a two-time department employee of the year in 1993 and 1996, and the winner of the 2001 WRPA Fellow Award.
To hear each of the men speak, one would quickly learn it was more likely that they would remember individual projects rather than any awards won or positions held. Their focus was never inward, always outward.
“It’s special because it’s the end of our careers,” Mansur said. “It shows that the state cares about what we did, because it’s not just local. It’s also at the state and regional level, so to get the support from them means a lot.”
The men did not seek nor particularly seem to relish the spotlight that came along with being nominated and then winning an award, which is precisely one of the many reasons they were both so deserving of it. They undoubtedly made each other better at their jobs, and the whole of Campbell County is richer for their influence on one another. It’s only fitting that they should enter the hall of fame together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.