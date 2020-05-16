Mike DeLancey, a veteran Campbell County School District educator, will be the new activities director at Thunder Basin High School following the retirement of Tom Seamans.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to continue to do the great things that we’re doing at Thunder Basin High School,” DeLancey said. “There’s some large shoes to fill with Tom leaving, but I’ve had a great mentorship with him and Cliff Hill.”
Hill, the longtime activities director at Campbell County High School, also recently announced his retirement.
DeLancey grew up and graduated from high school in Hulett. He was an undergrad at Black Hills State University and earned a master’s degree at South Dakota State before starting his teaching career in Campbell County.
That was in 1995, and he’s been here since.
Most recently, DeLancey served as the events coordinator at TBHS for the past three years, working closely with Seamans. He also had the same job working with Hill at CCHS.
His teaching career started with a 13-year stint at Lakeview Elementary as a physical education teacher before taking over as principal for two years. Then he returned to teach P.E. at Paintbrush Elementary, where he’s been for the past 10 years.
By now, he knows Gillette quite well.
“It’s a great community to be in. It does so many great things for our students,” DeLancey said. “It’s a great place to raise kids.”
One of DeLancey’s biggest priorities as athletic director will be communication. He takes to heart the acronym TEAM — together everyone accomplishes more.
DeLancey said he already knows all of the coaches and staff at TBHS, but plans to stay in constant communication to try and provide as many opportunities for students as possible.
“It’s proven that students will do better in school when they’re involved in activities,” he said.
Another aspect of the new job that is exciting for DeLancey is the success of the programs already in place at TBHS. The Bolts had multiple state championship appearances during the shortened 2019-2020 school year, including a title from the girls golf team.
DeLancey said TBHS has great coaches, staff and sponsors and he’s excited to start working with them. His first official day is July 1.
It was the first hire made by new TBHS principal Terry Quinn, who announced the move Wednesday.
“We are confident that we have the best candidate,” he said. “Mike comes to us with admin experience, with activities experience and he’s really just a positive, positive guy. He’ll go a million miles for any child.”
