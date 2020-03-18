Wyoming’s COVID-19 count climbed to 15 Tuesday night with the identifications of four new cases, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
Three of the cases were identified through testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, while the four was confirmed through testing by a commercial laboratory, the WDH says in a press release announcing the confirmations.
The new cases are all adults, including:
- A Laramie County woman
- A Park County woman
- A man and woman in Sheridan County
The two new Sheridan County cases are “close contacts of two previously identified cases from (that) county,” according to the WDH press release.
As is protocol for coronavirus response, the Wyoming Department of Health said it’s following up potential exposure risks associated with the new cases and that known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.
Tuesday night’s announcement came hours after the WDH confirmed the state’s 11th COVID-19 case, an older male resident of Laramie County.
On Monday, the state laboratory identified seven new cases, all in Fremont County and all related to the case of an older man there who was confirmed to have the virus Friday.
The state’s first two confirmed cases are a Sheridan County woman who reportedly is recovering and a Sheridan County man, who tested presumptive positive in Colorado and drove home to self-quarantine.
Boys & Girls Club
to close Thursday
After considering the decision of the school district to extend its break to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the guideline set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid groups larger than 10 people, the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County will temporarily close beginning Thursday.
The decision to close was difficult, said Nathan Grotrian, the club’s executive director.
“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make and it’s a decision I and our board of directors have made to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth, families, staff and volunteers,” he said.
Because of the difficulty local families are going to have dealing with any extended school closures, the club’s board considered several scenarios to try and keep the club open, even on a more limited basis, Grotrian said.
In the end, however, the best way to protect members and their families is a temporary shutdown.
“We understand the impact this will have on our community, our families, our staff and our club, but safety is the No. 1 priority of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Campbell County,” he said.
He anticipates the club reopening April 6 in line with the school district resuming classes.
