2020 Healthcare Foundation Committee

Festival of Trees is made up of 14 committee members who work year-round to provide a wonderful kick-off to the holiday season. These 14 women have spent a combined 91 years working on the committee to benefit the community. “The work that is done by these amazing women is more than just a holiday showcase, these women have passion in raising funds to make a difference in enhancing the healthcare in our community, I am grateful for each and every one of them,” said Nachelle McGrath, executive director of the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation. Pictured above, they are Kaylene Shelledy, Sydney Wilson, Ashley Brintle, Lori Cargill, Kristin McKenney, Camarae Kelley, Christie Brink, Laura Wilkinson, Nachelle McGrath, Jamie Leupold, Lisa Harry and Shanna Westbrook. Not pictured are Jaelene Ritterhouse and Melissa Sturdevant.

