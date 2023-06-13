Wyoming boys basketball struggled and couldn’t beat Montana for the 11th-straight year during the all-star series between the two states. This year was the first time the series’ Wyoming game was held in Gillette instead of Sheridan and was coached by Gillette College coaches Shawn Neary and Liz Lewis.
Game 1: Montana 92, Wyoming 44
It was a great first quarter for Wyoming’s boys basketball team. After that, a disaster that ended as a 92-44 loss in the Montana-Wyoming all-star boys basketball game held in Gillette on Friday.
Both teams played a strong, competitive first 10 minutes that were extremely close. Big shots were hit on both ends. Both teams had good defensive energy. Kysar Jolley, a Cheyenne East graduate, had 10 points early in the game and Wyoming trailed by just two after the first quarter.
The momentum didn’t last long into the second quarter. Wyoming took a one-point lead at the beginning of the quarter, but turnovers, defensive miscues and simple mistakes led Montana to take back the lead and keep Wyoming at arm’s distance. Despite the play, the game was still within reach for Wyoming at halftime. It was an eight-point lead in Montana’s favor at 35-27.
But the issues of the second quarter compounded in the third. Montana outscored Wyoming by 40 points in the 20 minutes of the second half.
The game didn’t go the way Wyoming hoped, but coach Shawn Neary was happy to see the crowd that came to watch and support the boys and girls games.
Game 2: Montana 101, Wyoming 64
Team Wyoming lost 101-64 in the final game of the boys basketball all-star series against Montana in Billings on Saturday.
Just as the team did on Friday, the boys had a solid first quarter, going shot-for-shot with Montana and keeping it a competitive game. In the second quarter, Wyoming took a lead and was able to keep ahead of Montana for a few minutes.
But about halfway through the second quarter, the momentum flipped. Montana went on a 17-0 run and took a 14-point lead heading into halftime.
From there, Montana continued to push its lead with Wyoming struggling to guard the home team. Montana scored 28 points in the third quarter compared to Wyoming’s 18.
By the time the final quarter rolled around, Montana had blown the game out. Wyoming struggled to find much rhythm offensively after the first quarter and still couldn’t put much together in the fourth. The team scored 15 points while Montana scored 28 points again which culminated in the 101-64 final from Lockwood High School.
Despite the two losses, the coaches are hopeful they can continue to grow the event around Wyoming — especially with the Pronghorn Center being its Wyoming home for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.