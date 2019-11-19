MSU’s Winston speaks after brother’s death
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston made his first comments in public since the death of his brother, thanking Michigan State fans for their support.
Winston had 11 points and eight assists to help the third-ranked Spartans tune up with a 94-46 win over Charleston Southern on Monday night.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo offered Winston an opportunity to address the Breslin Center crowd after the game because the senior guard has been appreciative of the cards, flowers and words of encouragement he has received from the community.
“I lost a piece of my heart, but you guys are keeping me going,” Winston told fans, who were asked to stay in their seats following the game. “I love everything about this place.”
Winston later said in the locker room it was important to him to speak directly to the crowd.
“Too many flowers and texts to even count,” he said. “People reaching out to you and praying for you.
“Their support is real.”
Winston played in his second home game and third this season since his younger brother, Zachary, died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Albion, where he played Division III basketball.
Izzo said it has been remarkable how Winston has handled his heartbreaking loss, but the All-America guard has not been able to practice much to stay sharp on the court.
“Cass did some good things and some great things,” Izzo said. “But trust me when I say he wasn’t himself.”
Tagovailoa’s prognosis ‘excellent’ after surgery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s team surgeon said Tua Tagovailoa’s prognosis was “excellent” after the quarterback underwent surgery to repair a dislocated hip, although there is no timeline for Tagovailoa’s recovery.
Dr. Lyle Cain said Tagovailoa is expected to recover fully after Monday’s surgery in Houston — probably the best possible news the QB could have received about the devastating season-ending injury, which has cast a cloud over his football future.
The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Tagovailoa emerged as a likely high draft pick — possibly No. 1 overall — with fans of downtrodden NFL teams using the Twitter hashtag “Tankfortua” to show their hopes of getting the QB in the draft.
Caps’ Hathaway faces discipline for spitting
WASHINGTON — Getting thrown out of the game probably won’t be the end of Garnet Hathaway’s punishment for spitting on an opponent.
The Washington Capitals forward could be suspended, or at the very least fined, for spitting on Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson toward the end of a brawl Monday night. Officials gave Hathaway a match penalty that carries with it an ejection and an automatic suspension pending review by the NHL office.
Asked after the Capitals’ 5-2 victory if he expected further discipline, Hathaway said, “I think time will tell with that.” He added he regretted spitting on Gudbranson.
Luis Enrique returns as Spain soccer coach
MADRID — Luis Enrique is returning as Spain coach five months after stepping down because of his daughter’s illness.
He is taking over from former assistant Robert Moreno, who coached the team through qualifying for the 2020 European Championship. His last match was on Monday, a 5-0 rout of Romania in Madrid.
Luis Enrique’s 9-year-old daughter, Xana, died of a type of bone cancer less than three months ago.
Moreno had said he “would be delighted to step aside” if Luis Enrique decided to return and was ready.
Federation president Luis Rubiales said it was Moreno who told officials he would leave after talking to Luis Enrique and being told by the former Barcelona coach that he would like to come back.
Rubiales said it was always clear that Luis Enrique would return as coach when he felt he was ready.
“Luis Enrique was always the leader of this project,” Rubiales said. “Moreno would remain as the national team coach if Luis Enrique didn’t want to return.”
Moreno will no longer work as an assistant coach to Luis Enrique.
The 49-year-old Luis Enrique resigned from the national team in June, a few months after Xana was diagnosed. He had tried to remain in charge while staying with his family, making decisions and watching practices while being away.
Spain ended its qualifying campaign as the Group F winner with eight wins and two draws. “La Roja” finished five points in front of second-placed Sweden. It will be one of the top seeded teams for next month’s Euro 2020 draw.
Spanish media said Moreno said goodbye to players after the match against Romania at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. He did not show up to speak to the media in the post-match news conference.
He also did not show up for a meeting with federation officials on Tuesday morning to discuss details of his departure.
The 42-year-old Moreno officially took over ahead of the team’s 2-1 win at Romania in Euro 2020 qualifying. He coached five other matches, with three wins and two draws.
“Robert’s performance as our coach was very good, we have to respect that,” Rubiales said. “We thank him for all the effort that he put in.”
