From Me To You sets March schedule
Beginning this month, From Me To You will have three swaps a month on the second Tuesday, the third Saturday and the fourth Thursday.
Tuesday and Thursday swaps will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday swaps will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
This month the March swap dates are:
- March 8: 4-6 p.m.
- March 19: 1-4 p.m.
- March 24: 4-6 p.m.
It also will be open for shopping Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those who cannot make the times due to work schedules, or in case of emergencies, call 689-6455 and make an appointment.
Carbon Valley initiative is topic at luncheon
The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce’s March luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gillette College Technical Education Center.
At the luncheon, people can learn what Campbell County is doing outside of the thermal coal market for potential carbon diversification.
Featured speakers will be Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell, a representative from the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources and Jim Ford, the operations manager for the Integrated Test Center.
The cost of the luncheon is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Adopt a Grandparent event is Wednesday
Everyone is invited to Primrose Retirement Community for its Adopt-A-Grandparent reading festival at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The festival will be in the dining room with a variety of activities in addition to the reading. Those include crafts, bingo, cookie decorating and a photo booth.
AVA features students in March art exhibit
An artist reception for local students will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at AVA Community Art Center.
Throughout March, AVA is celebrating students from all age groups with its Campbell County School District student show. The exhibit will be on display in the art center. The reception is free.
Frozen Fingers Fun Fly event planned March 19
The Gillette Sage Hoppers R/C Club will have its Frozen Fingers Fun Fly at 9 a.m. March 19 at the Sage Hoppers Field at 5681 E. Boxelder Road.
The event is for all skills and abilities, even those who are new to the hobby. Gillette Sage Hoppers R/C Club is a non-profit aeronautical model organization that helps promote radio control flying of airplanes, helicopters and multi- copters.
For more information, email gillettesagehoppersrc@gmail.com
Children’s Festival to take place at Cam-plex
Children ages 0 to 8 are invited with their parents or guardians to a free fun day at the Children’s Festival, which is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
There will be multiple community organization booths set up offering hands-on activities for children. Some of the booths include the Sheriff’s Department, Women, Infants and Children Program and 4-H.
Contact Kim Fry at 307-682-7281 for more information.
Beginning of the jump shot is focus of movie
“Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday at Campbell County Public Library.
The film features Kenny Sailors, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant but focuses on Sailors, who is the proclaimed developer of the modern day jump shot. He played for the University of Wyoming Cowboys. His jump shot helped guide Wyoming to a 31-2 record during the 1942-1943 season. Sailors was a three-time All-American (1942, 1943, 1946).
Curry is the 2019 film’s executive producer. Rotten Tomatoes rates the audience score as 98% from more than 100 ratings.
The movie is featured thanks to Campbell County Community Public Recreation District.
Take the kids for a night out at Hands on Pottery
A “Masterpiece on Main” event is catering to kids starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hands on Pottery.
The class is for children ages 6 and older and costs $20 per child.
In the class, children will be given an 8-by-10 canvas where they will be taught how to draw a llama.
Everyone attending must pay for a seat, even if they do not plan on painting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.