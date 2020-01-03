Down seven points with 11 seconds to play, the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team showed no lead is safe against the Bolts.
Facing that scenario Thursday, the Bolts had a chance to tie with a last-second 3-pointer.
The final shot came up short and TBHS fell to the Class 3A Douglas Bearcats 61-58 in the first round of the 2020 Energy Classic Basketball Invitational at the Pronghorn Center.
“I was proud of our fight. We fought really hard and came back,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “I think we’re still trying to find our identity within ourselves. … Credit (goes) to Douglas. I think they played like they really wanted to win.”
The final minutes of the game were frantic, with the Bolts hustling all over the court to try and complete the comeback.
A clutch 3-pointer by junior Gabby Drube and a layup by senior Payton McGrath three seconds later brought the Bolts within reach — but not without a little controversy.
While defending the inbound pass, TBHS senior Molly Strub made contact with the ball before it was passed. It was knocked to the floor, rolled into the paint with no whistle sounding and McGrath picked it up to score with 10 seconds left.
This was just seconds after Drube hit the crucial 3 and suddenly it was a two-point game at 60-58 with 10 seconds left. Douglas’ Allison Olsen made one of two free throws at the other end, though, and Thunder Basin’s final attempt was a contested heave from Drube.
Another big play for Douglas came at the 1-minute mark after the Bolts had turned a 52-40 deficit with six minutes left into a two-point game at 54-52.
Senior Jersie Taylor and Drube started the TBHS run with back-to-back fast-break layups near the five-minute mark. Then junior Brady Diemling came up with three steals in the next four minutes, that turned into five Bolt points to make it 54-52.
However, Douglas drew up an out-of-bounds play for Kam Townsend that allowed her to sneak behind Thunder Basin’s press right before the 1-minute mark. She was fouled and made two free throws to make it a two-possession game, which forced the Bolts to foul.
Shooting from the outside was a struggle for TBHS most of the game. McGrath finished with three triples and 14 points, while junior Breckyn Hamlin finished with 13.
“Confidence is an issue with the shooting. They’re not confident in these big games,” Lutgen said. “We’ve been second-guessing ourselves when we shoot it.”
The other struggle for TBHS was foul trouble. Taylor sat nearly the whole third quarter after picking up her fourth foul and McGrath followed less than two minutes later when she picked up her third. Then Hamlin fouled 30 seconds later, but stayed in the game with her third.
The leading scorer for Douglas was Allyson Fetig, who finished with 19 points. She was dominant when she got the ball in the post, until the Bolts ratcheted up the full-court press in the fourth quarter to take her out of the game.
The loss moves Thunder Basin onto the side of bracket it was not expecting to be on after the first day of the Energy Classic.
“It’s a heartbreaker for them,” Lutgen said. “We’ve got to figure these things out and that’s why we play these games at these times.”
The Bolts palyed Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) High School at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College. The result of that game was unavailable at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.