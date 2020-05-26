Rec Center activities registration begins
Kids Camp and Junior Golf began registration at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first session of Kids Camp, which costs $125 per participant, also will have reduced enrollment because of social distancing.
The first session will be from June 8-26. Registration for the second session has been pushed back to June 16 and the camp will run July 6 to Aug. 7. The cost for the second session is $225 for each participant.
Only 36 participants will be allowed for the first and second and third and fourth grade sessions. Only 18 will be allowed for fifth and sixth grades.
There will be a check-in table for the camp, where kids will be escorted into the building and wash. Parents don’t need to come in the building that way, Gibson said.
The Rec Center will be offering four Junior Golf sessions instead of five this summer. The first session is June 8-25, costs $90 per person and will be limited to 13 golfers.
The next three sessions will take place in two-week increments and cost $60 per golfer. They will take place on the following dates:
Session 2: July 6-16
Session 3: July 20-30
Session 4: Aug. 3-13
The Rec Center also has received a variance from the state to have golf tournaments this summer at Bell Nob Golf Course. All tournaments will be held in shotgun format, where teams will start on different holes at the same time.
Some of the restrictions for tournament days include:
Golf carts will be spaced 20 feet apart in staging areas and golfers know the hole they’re starting on ahead of time. They will go from the parking lot to the golf cars.
The driving range and putting greens will be closed.
Golfers will not be allowed inside the clubhouse before event.
There will never be more than eight players on a hole.
No spectators will be allowed.
Patrick Ewing released after virus treatment
Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.
The 57-year-old Hall of Famer, who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA, announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.
Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was getting better after receiving treatment and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers after his father’s announcement.
“My father is now home and getting better,” Ewing Jr. wrote. “We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
‘The Match’ draws over 6 million TV viewers
ATLANTA — Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV.
Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity” attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.
It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.
Woods and Peyton Manning scored a 1-up victory over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club, a match that featured high entertainment with shots and with words, along with raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief funds.
The peak was 6.3 million average viewers from 3:45 to 4 p.m. MDT. That was about the time Brady, who had been lampooned on social media for his golf skills, silenced analyst Charles Barkley by holing out from the fairway for birdie.
It was the second straight Sunday of live golf on television after the pandemic shut down the sport on March 13. The previous week, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole in an exhibition that NBC Sports said attracted 2.35 million viewers across all formats.
