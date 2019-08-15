OSU seeks trademark of the word ‘The’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University wants to trademark the word “The” when used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The application requests a standard character trademark for the title “The Ohio State University” that would cover various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
University spokesman Chris Davey confirms the application. A statement from Davey says the school “works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks.”
The school has previously secured other trademarks, including names of football coaches Woody Hayes and Urban Meyer.
An Ohio State spokesman said last fall that the university had 150 trademarks in 17 countries and other applications pending.
Pujols sets hit mark for foreign-born players
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols doesn’t want to talk about his growing list of accomplishments until his career comes to an end.
That leaves the task to the rest of baseball, and they are running out of ways to describe Pujols’ illustrious time in the game.
Pujols had two hits and three RBIs Wednesday and set the major league record for career hits by a foreign-born player, leading the Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“I mean, what more can we say? He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game, one of the greatest hitters to ever play the game,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “And he’s going to pass some other names I’m sure that are very well known and have plaques hanging in Cooperstown.
Pujols had an RBI single in the 4th inning. His 3,167th hit moved him past fellow Dominican Republic native Adrian Beltre (3,166) and into sole possession of 15th place for career hits.
“He just keeps doing what he does,” said Dillon Peters (3-1), who allowed two runs in six innings while striking out six after an erratic start. “Everybody here looks up to him, and it’s just awesome to watch him chase his dream and chase all the milestones he’s already overcome. And there’s going to be more to come.”
NY WR Tate: Doctor said drug not banned
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III never hesitated to take a prescribed fertility drug because the doctor who wrote the prescription told him he had given it to other NFL players and it was not banned.
Speaking to reporters a day after an independent arbiter upheld his suspension for the first four games of the regular season, Tate said Wednesday he was considering legal action against the doctor to recover the $1.2 million in salary he will lose during his suspension. He did not identify the doctor.
In the candid interview after practice, Tate said he was frustrated, accepted both the blame and the punishment, and added he was having a tough time for letting down his teammates and the organization for the start of the season.
“I have been thinking about this since April and May,” Tate said. “This has been on my mind. I have lost a lot of sleep. It’s kind of hurt me to my core having to explain to the organization what is going on. I’m just ready to move forward. I just want to play football. You look at me. I am not trying to cheat.”
Tate signed a $37.5 million contract as a free agent with the Giants in March. He said he started taking a fertility drug in April and a couple of days later said he was randomly tested for drugs by the league. He learned shortly after that the drug, which he said was clomifene, was a banned substance.
Under the current collective bargaining agreement, players can use fertility drugs, but they must get prior approve before taking them. Tate did not.
“Initially the doctor said it was not a banned substance and he had given it to other NFL players, that’s why I trusted it and kept living my life,” Tate said.
The 10-year veteran said he had second thoughts after talking about another player being suspended with someone who worked for him.
“A light kind of went off in my head and I decided to call the doctor and make sure, just to make myself feel better,” Tate said. “I asked what the active ingredient was and he looked it up right then and there, and sure enough it was a banned substance.
“If the doctor says I’m not sure, 100% I would have looked into it,” Tate said, adding he had looked into other drugs prescribed for him. “If the doctor had said I had never given it to any other NFL players, 1,000% I would have looked into it.”
Tate and his wife, Elise, had their second child in February. He would not say why they went to a fertility specialist two months later.
“That’s pretty personal,” he said. “I don’t want to get into it,”
While he didn’t answer the question, he was reminded he called two former Seattle teammates selfish for being suspended for using a recreation drug.
“That’s a completely different situation than me taking a substance trying to have another kid,” said Tate, who split last season with the Lions and Eagles, catching 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.
Clomifene, which has the trade name of Clomid, can increase testosterone in males.
“It’s very frustrating. I have no problem accepting the punishment,” said Tate, who first tweeted about his suspension in late July, saying he would appeal it. “Ultimately I am responsible for what is put in my body, ultimately. The tough thing I am dealing with is that I am letting down a lot of people. The guys in the locker room. The people in the organization. That’s what has been crushing me this whole situation.”
Tate is eligible to practice in the preseason and play in games. He can have no contact with the team during his suspension.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said a number of players will be used to replace Tate, including Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer, Russell Shepard, Darius Slayton and TJ Jones.
US Soccer, team talks break down; likely head to jury trial
Players for the World Cup champion women’s national team say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay are over.
Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters concerning the dispute, said in a statement Wednesday that the players look forward to a jury trial.
“We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of USSF full of hope,” Levinson said. “Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior.”
U.S. Soccer said it had hoped to reach a resolution, but accused the counsel for the players of “an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach.”
“We value our players, and have continually shown that, by providing them with compensation and support that exceeds any other women’s team in the world,” the federation’s statement said.
The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, charging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team. The federation countered that pay and benefits for members of the men’s and women’s teams, bargained by separate unions, can’t be compared and said there was no basis for allegations of illegal conduct.
The two sides agreed to mediate the matter once the Women’s World Cup in France was over. The United States beat the Netherlands to win the title last month, and afterward fans in the crowd chanted “Equal Pay!”
Federation President Carlos Cordeiro wrote U.S. Soccer members in late July claiming the women’s team was paid more overall than the men’s team between 2010 and 2018.
The letter stated that the federation paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women between 2010 and 2018 as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. The total did not include the value of benefits received only by the women, like health care, Cordeiro wrote.
The players have disputed the figures, claiming they are misleading.
“It is clear that USSF, including its Board of Directors and President Carlos Cordeiro, fully intend to continue to compensate women players less than men. They will not succeed,” Levinson said Wednesday. “We want all of our fans, sponsors, peers around the world, and women everywhere to know we are undaunted and will eagerly look forward to a jury trial.”
U.S. Soccer in turn took a swipe at the Levinson.
“Despite inflammatory statements from their spokesperson, which are intended to paint our actions inaccurately and unfairly, we are undaunted in our efforts to continue discussions in good faith,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.