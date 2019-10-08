2 suspicious packages found outside court
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says police investigated two suspicious packages found near the court just before the justices were to hear arguments over LGBT rights.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the packages were found Tuesday near an intersection between the court, the Capitol and the Library of Congress.
Police cleared the plaza and the sidewalk in front of the court, which had been filling with people ahead of the high-profile arguments.
The building remained open and was not evacuated, Capitol Police said. The incident was resolved around 10 a.m., police said.
US seeks to blacklist Chinese AI firms
WASHINGTON — The United States is blacklisting a group of Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology that the U.S. says is being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups.
A move Monday by the U.S. Commerce Department seeks to put the companies on a so-called Entity List for acting contrary to American foreign policy interests.
The blacklist effectively bars U.S. firms from selling technology to the Chinese companies without government approval.
The blacklisted companies include Hikvision, a global provider of video surveillance technology. Prominent Chinese AI firms such as Sense Time, Megvii and iFlytek are also on the list.
The Chinese embassy and several of the targeted companies didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday. The affected list also includes some regional government agencies in China.
Pharmacists OK to give HIV meds in Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pharmacists in California will be able to dispense HIV prevention pills to patients without a doctor’s prescription after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday that supporters say will greatly reduce the spread of infection.
Advocates of Senate Bill 159 say California is the first state to authorize pre-exposure prophylaxis, also called PrEP, and post-exposure prophylaxis, known as PEP, without prescriptions. California is already considered a leader in AIDS prevention, they say.
PrEP is a once-daily pill for HIV-negative people while PEP is a medication that people take to prevent the virus from taking hold. Supporters say PEP significantly reduces the risk of infection, but only if started within 72 hours of exposure to the virus.
Not everyone can get to a doctor in that time frame, says Rick Zbur, executive director of Equality California.
“The ability to go into a pharmacy to avail themselves of the medication is a huge improvement to removing a barrier,” he said.
He says the law will greatly improve access and help reduce the stigma around the drugs, especially in rural areas and among minorities.
Despite fall, Jimmy Carter helps build home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, former President Jimmy Carter was greeted by a cheering crowd Monday morning as he prepared to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.
Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stiches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.
Before construction began, Carter led a morning devotion for a group of several hundred volunteers.
He walked slowly across the uneven, muddy ground to the stage helped by a cane and several people who were nearby to steady him. Once seated, Carter, who still teaches Sunday school twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, spoke in a clear voice, peppering his inspirational message with jokes.
He spoke about Jesus’ brother James who taught that “if your life is not filled with peace, joy and thanksgiving, it’s your fault.”
Joining Carter at the building site on Monday were former First Lady Rosalynn Carter; husband and wife country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood; and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee.
The Carters worked on building corbels, a type of support bracket, for one of 21 homes that will be constructed in Nashville this week during the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. According to Habitat for Humanity an additional 12 new single-family homes and 26 new townhomes will be constructed by 2021 with funds raised through the 2019 Carter Work Project.
Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US
NEW YORK — Two major retailers say they will no longer sell e-cigarettes in the U.S. amid mounting health questions surrounding vaping.
Supermarket chain Kroger and drugstore chain Walgreens announced Monday they would discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at their stores nationwide, citing an uncertain regulatory environment.
The vaping industry has come under scrutiny after hundreds of people have fallen ill and at least eight have died after using vaping devices.
Walmart announced last month that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide.
Kroger said it would stop selling e-cigarettes as soon at its current inventory runs out at its more than 2,700 stores and 1,500 fuel centers. The Cincinnati-based company operates the Ralphs, Harris Teeter and other stores.
Walgreens, based in Deerfield, Illinois, operates more than 9,500 stores in the U.S.
