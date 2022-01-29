CUSTER, S.D. — Jewel Cave National Monument will resume cave tours on Feb. 3.
Though this is a quieter time for the monument, three cave tours will be offered each day the monument is open the remainder of the winter season. The Scenic Tour will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and a Discovery Tour at 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays.
These tours can be booked three weeks in advance on Recreation.gov. If tickets are still available the day of the tour, they can be bought inside the monument visitor center during hours of operation.
These tours are back thanks to massive maintenance projects that the monument has taken on the last several years. One of those is the Scenic Tour Enhancement Project, or STEP, which began in 2018 to make safety improvements to the Scenic Tour route.
It will be the first time the Scenic Tour has been offered since 2019.
Besides the STEP project, the monument also had the Elevator Renovation Project from 2020-2021. This project updated outdated components and the elevator cars have been completely remodeled, new cables installed among numerous other improvements.
The elevator renovation will aid in improving the visitor experience to the monument due to the safety overhaul the elevators received.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at nps.gov/jeca, as well as on social media through Facebook at facebook.com/JewelCaveNPS/ and Instagram at instagram.com/jewelcavenps.
