Douglas man faces 26 counts of sexual abuse of minor
DOUGLAS — A Douglas man was charged Aug. 13 with nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, five counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, one count of attempted sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of promoting obscenity after the victim confided in a school counselor.
Alexander Lavine, of Douglas, was arrested after an investigation where the victim, now 12 years old, alleged that Lavine had sexually abused her during the summers from July 2017 to August 2019, according to the affidavit.
Lavine admitted to officers that he knew the victim and that he had performed sex acts with her on numerous occasions over the years. Lavine also admitted to knowing the victim’s age, according to the affidavit.
Lavine has been bound over to the 8th Judicial District Court to stand trial.
Johnson County
battles grasshoppers
BUFFALO — Earlier this spring, Weed and Pest District Supervisor Rod Litzel predicted a big season for grasshoppers. Unfortunately for rangeland owners and hay producers, the grasshopper infestation proved larger than expected.
“We kind of planned on a program, and we ended up treating twice as much as we had planned on,” Litzel said. “And that was still a drop in the bucket for what we should have treated. We thought we could treat based off spotty infestations. I don’t think we realized how many other spots there were and how big they were.”
Litzel said that the district treated 156,000 acres for grasshoppers at a cost of $450,000 to $500,000. Some of that cost will be borne by the Bureau of Land Management and private landowners. Litzel is optimistic that the state will cover costs for the treatment on state lands.
“They’re pretty destructive to rangeland,” Litzel said. “A lot of species will take the leaves off and leave nothing but a stem.”
The goal in treatment, Litzel said, is not 100% eradication, but rather management.
“The goal of the treatment is not to completely kill everything – a few are good for the birds and the fish – but we do need to get them down to a manageable level,” he said.
This summer, managing the population was made difficult because there were “hot spots” spread out all over the county, making it hard to know where those hot spots were and where to do the survey counts, Litzel said.
Park County wants help fighting pollution
CODY — Park County is requesting a $104,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration and Wyoming Department of Transportation to prevent pollution inside its borders.
If granted, the funding through the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program will go toward road improvement work on gravel roads throughout the county, as an effort to reduce residual dust that seeps into the air when vehicles travel the roads – a real issue in a county with 190 miles of gravel roads.
The program stipulates Park County must match 25 percent of the granted total, meaning $130,000 would go towards the project.
The work is limited to about 25 miles of recently crushed gravel in Clark and a small portion of Meeteetse.
But Ben McDonald, a Park County public works project manager, said that is “very unlikely” to occur since the CMAQ bid process is highly competitive and the state rarely doles out what is requested, so the county’s portion will likely be lower.
Park County received $80,000 in 2018, a number McDonald thinks will be a likely estimate for this year.
Fire destroys three reservation buildings
RIVERTON — A 9-acre grass fire that destroyed three structures Aug. 25 on the Wind River Indian Reservation was started by fireworks, officials said this week.
At least one of the structures was occupied, but no one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Red Crow Street south of town.
Riverton Volunteer Fire Department chief Henri DeClercq said multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Forestry and Wildland Fire Management, which sent in a helicopter to assist.
DeClercq said the helicopter was a “huge help.”
“We were actually extremely lucky we had that,” he said, adding, “This is the first time I’ve ever had a fire that used an air asset, so it was pretty neat for us.”
He explained that the BIA stations the helicopter in Fort Washakie for the summer in case of wildfires, which are more likely to spark in the hot, dry summer months – especially on windy days.
DeClercq said a red flag warning was in effect Sunday, when wind gusts reached 50 mph, temperatures hit 80 degrees, and there was low humidity.
“With the vegetation the way it is, and with the temperatures and the winds the way they are, I see no reason to be lighting fireworks,” DeClercq said.
Propane leak caused ski lodge fire
PINEDALE — Investigators have determined a fire at a ski lodge in western Wyoming was caused by a propane leak.
Investigators have ruled the July 12 blaze at the White Pine Ski Lodge in Pinedale as accidental.
Authorities say the propane leak was linked to one of the lodge’s furnaces.
The blaze was initially reported to authorities as a wildlife at the ski resort.
When emergency responders arrived, they found the lodge on fire and no wildfire.
Officials from multiple local and state agencies assisted with the investigation.
Saratoga man convicted of possession of nearly quarter pound of meth
RAWLINS – A Saratoga man caught earlier this year with nearly a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine was last week convicted by a district court judge of three felony counts.
Ryan Scott Simmons, 30, could spend up to 47 years in prison and pay upwards of $65,000 in court-related fines.
He was found guilty of one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, including two respective felony counts of intent and conspiracy to deliver.
On Feb. 28, according to court records, Simmons, who was riding with 26-year-old driver Jessica Lyn Nadeau of Rawlins, was headed westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 274 when they were pulled over by a Wyoming Highway Patrolman for having a cracked windshield.
While the routine traffic was being conducted, a drug-detection K-9 was deployed to perform a sniff test, which soon indicated a positive detection of narcotics.
Although Nadeau originally told authorities that “there should not be any controlled substances in the vehicle,” once the K-9 alerted, she admitted that she had purchased about one gram of marijuana in Colorado.
Simmons, meanwhile, was seen by an assisting trooper reaching “under his seat while he was speaking to him,” according to the affidavit.
Contraband items found upon a subsequent search included two scales, various drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and and a plastic bag that contained approximately a quarter pound of what later tested positive for meth.
Nadeau said she and Simmons traveled in his vehicle to Denver, Colorado to pick up a large amount of methamphetamine that he intended to sell in Rawlins, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.