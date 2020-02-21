Temperatures plunge below minus 30 degrees in spots
CASPER — A cold system has pushed temperatures more than 30 degrees below zero in parts of Wyoming, the National Weather Service said.
Several parts of the state experienced the low temperatures Thursday morning.
A temperature of minus 36 was recorded in the Sublette County community of Daniel, the weather service said.
Other areas in the state that experienced bracing cold included Grant Village in Yellowstone National Park where the temperature dropped to minus 34 and Fossil Butte National Monument where the temperature was minus 31.
Elk Mountin saw minus 29, Afton fell to minus 27 and the temperature at the famed Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone was minus 26. The area near Farson was minus 24 while Independence Rock was minus 20.
In western Wyoming, regulators declared an ozone action day for the Upper Green River Basin.
Ozone action days are called by communities experiencing weather conditions that affect the air in ways that may cause health problems.
Emissions mixed with cold temperatures can result in higher concentrations of ground-level ozone.
Taco John’s launches re-branding initiative
CHEYENNE — A Wyoming-based fast food company is attempting to revamp its branding and expand the franchise as it adds new stores and remodels older ones.
Taco John’s International Inc. launched what it calls an aggressive growth initiative.
The restaurant chain based in Cheyenne said new stores and those undergoing remodeling will use the new branding while the company focuses on more franchising opportunities.
The first new Taco John’s restaurant opened in Cheyenne in October with the company’s updated logo and branding and new menu items prior to a planned national roll out.
A satellite franchise support center location also opened in Minneapolis to be closer to more than 200 Taco John’s locations in the Midwest.
Taco John’s hopes to increase the number of new stores, with plans to open between 15 and 20 this year and between 20 and 25 next year.
“Everything we were doing was getting ready to grow the chain,” President and CEO Jim Creel said.
Clif Bar wrapper recycling to end
JACKSON — A program to recycle energy bar wrappers is ending in a Wyoming town known for outdoor sports and elsewhere.
After four years, a recycling center in Jackson will stop taking Clif Bar wrappers.
Clif Bar offered the recycling since 2008 through a partnership with TerraCycle, a company specializing in hard-to-recycle materials.
The company collected the wrappers to be melted down into hard plastic. It donated a penny per wrapper to the American Releaf Program, which plants trees in areas affected by wildfires, mining, development and other disruption.
The program raised about $500,000 from wrappers collected at 14,500 locations, according to its website.
The program required recycling workers in Jackson to sort through and throw out everything that wasn’t a a foil-lined energy bar wrapper.
The center needed to collect 50 pounds of wrappers before shipping them.
Clif Bar pledges on its website to create packaging that’s 100% “reusable, recyclable, or compostable” by 2025. The company did not respond to News & Guide requests for comment.
Girl killed in crash near Mountain View
CHEYENNE — A 10-year-old child died in a single-vehicle crash near Mountain View, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.
The WHP reports a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban was driving southbound on WY-414 south of Lonetree on Feb. 16 when it approached a right curve and downhill grade.
The vehicle “failed to maintain its lane and exited the roadway to the right,” according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The driver overcorrected to the left, re-entered the roadway and overcorrected to the right, causing the Suburban to roll several times on the roadway. The vehicle then left the road and rolled down an embankment, coming to a rest upside down on the right of way fence.
The child, identified as 10-year-old Arriahna Ball of Utah, had been secured in the front right seat restrained with just a lap belt but not a shoulder belt, according to the report.
The child was partially ejected during the crash and was trapped under the vehicle.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the seventh fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 18 in 2019, nine in 2018 and 10 in 2017 to date.
— From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers and The Associated Press
