After one semester of public education in Campbell County, local schools all remained open and operating without any major reported pandemic-related problems.
Although saddled with a shortage of substitute teachers to help make up for greater-than-usual absences because of the virus and contact tracing, the Campbell County School District made it through to the holiday break without any cancellations or closures.
All around the district, the local COVID-19 rate continued to rise, but by the turn of the New Year it had seemed to have hit its peak. The 3,897 confirmed cases as of Jan. 3 represented a sizable increase over the 71 cases in the county when school began a little more than four months earlier. The local death count, at two by mid-October, stood at 31 to start the new year. That would grow to 59 as of Tuesday.
Despite the upward trend in cases in the community, the district was able to keep its schools open and finished the semester without having to implement more stringent measures.
“I thought we might have a school go to Tier 2 or Tier 3, and for that not to happen, that’s been great,” said Kirby Eisenhauer, the district’s deputy superintendent. “That’s a testament to our teachers and staff and our families.”
Eisenhauer was referring to the district’s reopening plan’s provision for a blended learning option (Tier 2) that would provide two to three days of on-site instruction while the rest would be remote, or an off-site learning option (Tier 3) that would look like how the district finished the previous year.
The district had remained tight-lipped throughout the semester about COVID-19 in its schools. Its policy was not to inform the public about cases in its ranks; but rather to inform families of students who’d been found to be close contacts of any student who tested positive.
But at a board meeting near the end of the semester, Superintendent Alex Ayers gave a snapshot of COVID-19’s effect on district schools, although the numbers reported were a couple months behind.
On Oct. 19, the district had 19 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. A week later on Oct. 26, 25 students were out because of the coronavirus. By Nov. 2, the number grew to 43 students absent due to the virus and on Nov. 9, the number was 42 students.
Quarantine numbers were much higher over the same period.
On Oct. 19, the number of quarantined students was 141. A week later on Oct. 26, 195 students were missing to quarantine. A week after that on Nov. 2, the number ballooned to 287 students. On Nov. 9, some 383 students across the district were in quarantine.
Those numbers weren’t de-aggregated to specify which schools were affected, but they remained below whatever internal metric the district judged as dispositive to move to more restrictive tiers under its plan.
Eisenhauer said the district learned a lot that first semester during COVID-19.
“We’re better today than we were the first day of school,” he said. “I think we feel more confident about what we’re capable of.”
Point of order
Something else the New Year brought was new hope for local residents as the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Campbell County.
While the vaccine was anticipated by many, Campbell County Health reported the initial rollout for health care workers who are in direct patient care, EMS personnel, long-term care facility residents and some first responders.
That first tier of people eligible for the vaccine was initially accepted by a little more than 30% of health care workers and first responders.
In Campbell County, there could be several reasons why those who were eligible and offered the vaccine declined it.
At Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Robert Quintana, director of pharmacy for CCH, said an internal campaign began to educate CCH employees about the vaccine’s safety and importance.
“The first response wasn’t as high as we thought it would be,” he said.
The hospital appears to have a higher acceptance rate of the vaccine than others offered in the community so far. As of the beginning of the year, CCH had vaccinated 369 employees, including 135 shots administered on the first day the Pfizer vaccine was made available in the county, said CCH spokesperson Karen Clarke.
“I do know that there is hesitancy with the vaccine,” Glaser said. “Hopefully, as more people get the vaccine and know somebody who got the vaccine and they did not get a serious reaction to it or grow a third arm, hopefully more and more people will decide they will get the vaccine.”
While the initial response with those eligible for the first tier of vaccinations was tepid, that wasn’t the case of the second tier: people age 70 and older, the demographic most at risk from the virus.
The first attempt for Campbell County Health to administer the vaccine to older folks went askew as officials grossly underestimated the local demand for those first shots.
Held at the Campbell County Senior Center, people showed up early and a long line quickly formed, overwhelming those giving the shots. Some waited hours for their vaccinations while others finally had to go home. Others still waited hours only to find a sign at the door when they got to the front of the line saying all the doses had been given.
Waiting in a long line outside in the cold was “the riskiest thing my parents have done since the start of the pandemic,” said Kyouhee Choi Berger, who brought her parents to the Senior Center for their COVID-19 shots.
Choi Berger said her parents have been mostly locked down during the pandemic. She leaves the house for work, but otherwise said she stays home and does what she can to mitigate exposure to the virus for her and her family.
But after going to the Senior Center — much like many of the seniors who stood patiently in the sunny, windy, but mostly cold afternoon air — she had some questions.
Why was the clinic not done as a drive-thru? Why wasn’t it organized by appointments? Why wasn’t a larger venue like Cam-plex used so people wouldn’t be standing in the cold?
Many in the long, winding line of Campbell County’s elderly community asked the same questions.
“Apparently, it wasn’t the optimum situation,” said Jane Glaser, executive director of Public Health, after the clinic. “We did cut off the line when we knew that we were going to run out of vaccine and the length was getting to be too long for people to have to stand out there.”
While Public Health acknowledged its mistakes with the first public vaccination clinic, it quickly changed course and implemented most of the things Choi Berger asked about. Follow-up clinics have since been held as drive-thru at Cam-plex and also are being done by appointment moving forward.
By February, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Campbell County was gaining steam as eligibility requirements widened and more vaccine clinics were held. Still, low vaccine supply limited how many clinics and appointments could be scheduled.
Those eligible for the vaccine also had broadened, first to people 65 and older with chronic health conditions and some essential workers. Now, most people can qualify for the vaccine.
With Public Health doing vaccinations by appointment, along with Walgreens and Walmart also now administering it, more of the community continues to get the vaccine, said Ivy McGowan, then-Campbell County Public Health spokesperson.
It’s a smooth operation compared to that first public clinic.
“We don’t have anybody that’s standing outside in the cold and the appointment process is pretty simple,” she said.
From a distance
Through the academic year, high schoolers participating in activities like debate, band and Future Farmers of America have had their seasons radically altered by the pandemic.
For things that require interaction like debate and music, the virtual world presents more unique challenges.
Just ask the students who made this year’s All-State Band.
In a typical year, it wouldn’t merit mentioning the obvious that a high school band can be a noisy bunch.
From the cacophonous clattering of its warm-up time, full of disharmony and bursts of individuality as each performer warms up in his or her own unique way to the moment the conductor imposes order on the chaos and the ensemble begins to play in unison, there is a lot of noise.
But this school year has been anything but typical, and the high schoolers who make up the 2021 Wyoming All-State band, including eight Campbell County musicians, know that all too well.
Online rehearsals and a virtual performance was only some of the challenges for the musicians. That’s because much of the emotion of a performance comes with being part of an ensemble, feeling those playing next to and around you.
And instead of a final live performance this year, the students each submitted a recorded version of their parts of the pieces and audio technicians mixed them into a single “performance.”
Jack Crow, a 15-year-old Thunder Basin High School sophomore who plays tenor saxophone, said he was thrilled to make his first All-State Band, but also disappointed to not have the experience of playing with the state’s top talent.
“Being together and being able to rehearse as a group has an entirely different feel to it than the online where you can’t hear the feedback of the entire band,” Crow said.
Crow, as so many other students have had to do during the pandemic, likes to see the glass as half-full.
“It’s a little disappointing, but it’s better than doing no performance at all,” he said.
Full circle
Now 12 months removed from the emergency declaration in Wyoming, the pandemic seems to be on the slower part of a yearlong roller coaster. After a slow ramp up in Campbell County, the virus took the community on a fast plunge over the final months of 2020 only to emerge in a more calm, relaxed setting.
The COVID-19 surge to close out 2020 has eased to the point where many days there are no new confirmed cases in the county.
Last week, commissioners submitted and were granted a variance for the governor’s mask mandate, followed just days later by Gov. Mark Gordon himself lifting the restriction altogether.
Starting Tuesday, Wyoming will remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations without requiring masks.
The decision, which was announced Monday morning, reflects the state’s continually improving health metrics and is consistent with Gordon’s approach of balancing public health with protecting livelihoods.
Wyoming has seen a declining number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and has had significant success rolling out the vaccine, with the state’s most vulnerable residents having access to the vaccine.
“I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”
Gordon emphasized the success the state has had in managing the virus while keeping businesses and schools open. He continues to encourage Wyomingites to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and to follow the best practices adopted by any business they visit to slow the spread of the virus.
One exception is that face coverings will remain in K-12 schools.
Nearly 100,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 19% of state residents have received at least one dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.