Charlotte lands MLS expansion team for 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Tepper’s vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte has been realized.
Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can begin signing players immediately.
Tepper owns the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, and the team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play.
The city also has the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, but doesn’t have an NHL or MLB team. Tepper hopes that Major League Soccer will fill that void in the summer for sports fans in Charlotte.
“The city is just right for the sport,” Tepper said. “We have had (soccer) games here and there was pretty good support for the sport. We think we can build a really good fan base. The city needs a sport during that (summer) period.”
Tepper promised that “we are going to make Charlotte rock on Saturday nights.”
Tepper will hope to build on the city’s strong Hispanic population. When Mexico has played here in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the past, it has drawn more than 50,000 fans to Bank of America Stadium, many who come with the Mexican flag draped around them.
NFL suspends Seattle’s Josh Gordon indefinitely
RENTON, Wash. — The troubles that have followed Josh Gordon throughout his career continued Monday as the Seahawks wide receiver was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy again.
Gordon tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement.
Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.
“My heart goes out to Josh having to face this again. The fact that he is up against it and all, it poses a great challenge to him,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “Fortunately he’ll have the great benefit of all of the league’s resources to support him and help him and we’ll wish him the very best in taking care of business. It’s really unfortunate.”
Gordon signed with New England and was among the leading receivers for the Patriots with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries and was released in late October.
Ruling against Jags in grievance with NFLPA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin tried to fine former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing “mandatory” appointments with a team trainer or physician.
It was just one example of how Coughlin has run roughshod over players since his return to Jacksonville, according to the players’ union.
The NFLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Fowler and other Jaguars players, challenging the club’s right to discipline players in those circumstances. An arbitrator recently ruled in favor of the NFLPA, negating the fines levied by Jacksonville in 2018.
The union responded by blistering the Jaguars in a statement.
“This is just one of the many grievances we had to file to protect our players from the Jaguars’ actions,” the NFLPA said. “The decision puts a stop to the blatant overreach by the Jaguars and emphasizes the voluntary nature of almost all football activities during the offseason.”
Fowler reacted to the decision on Twitter: “They literally hated me. I got it all back though! Thanks to the NFLPA.”
The arbitrator affirmed that the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow teams to require rehabilitation or medical appointments be held at team facilities during the offseason.
Coughlin and the Jaguars allegedly tried to require injured players to rehab at the facility.
When players failed to attend the sessions, the club disciplined them.
Fowler, who was not named in the NFLPA’s news release and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in October 2018, was fined 25 times for missing those appointments.
“It should be noted that Jaguars players continue to be at odds with Jaguars management over their rights under the CBA far more than players on other clubs,” the NFLPA said. “In the last two years, more than 25% of the grievances filed by players in the entire league have been filed against the Jaguars.
“You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club.”
It’s the latest black eye for the 73-year-old Coughlin, the team’s executive vice president of football operation.
The NFLPA investigated the Jaguars after Coughlin sent a letter to several players under contract in March 2017 and told them to return to Jacksonville for a physical examination.
Coughlin also drew sharp criticism this past April for taking a not-so-subtle shot at cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith for skipping voluntary workouts.
Speaking at the team’s annual state of the franchise address, Coughlin said “championship teams are dominated by selfless individuals who recognize that the welfare of the team must always be paramount to any other consideration.”
Ramsey and Smith were the only players who didn’t show up for the start of the team’s offseason program.
Neither remains with Jacksonville. Smith retired before training camp, and Ramsey forced a trade to the Rams in mid-October. Part of Ramsey’s criticism involved the front office.
Figure skating coach Callaghan has lifetime ban reduced
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Renowned figure skating coach Richard Callaghan, who tutored Tara Lipinski to the gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, had his lifetime ban for alleged sexual misconduct reduced to a three-year suspension Monday.
The decision, first reported by ABC News, came after a hearing involving the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The 73-year-old Callaghan will also serve 15 years of probation and be required to complete 100 hours of community service.
The original suspension was handed down in August after one of Callaghan’s former students, Adam Schmidt, filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused when he was 14 years old. That incident followed claims of sexual misconduct from Craig Maurizi, himself an Olympic coach who said Callaghan had an inappropriate relationship with him in the 1970s.
Callaghan, who also coached 1996 world champion Todd Eldredge, has repeatedly denied the allegations.
