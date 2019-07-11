Alabama suspect posted
kidnapping on social media
OPELIKA, Ala. — Alabama authorities have arrested a man they say posted a video to social media showing him kidnapping a victim, tying him to a chair and lighting the ground below on fire.
The Opelika Police Department charged 30-year-old Kenderick Omar Hill with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted assault and attempting to flee law enforcement. The viral video led them to Hill on Tuesday.
Officers said they recognized the location in the video and responded to find the 31-year-old male victim still tied to the chair. He was transported to a hospital. The suspect fled once officers arrived and was captured after a search Wednesday.
Kentucky
Lightning caused Jim Beam bourbon fire
VERSAILLES— The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says lightning sparked the fire at a Jim Beam warehouse that caused bourbon to leak into creeks and rivers.
The fire started July 2, destroying the Woodford County warehouse and about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.
Some alcohol flowed from Glenns Creek to the Kentucky River, and then to the Ohio River where, fish died. Jim Beam and environmental officials used equipment to restore oxygen to the water in an attempt to minimize the number of fish killed.
Mississippi
Chaperone required to cover candidate
JACKSON — A Republican candidate for Mississippi governor says he would not let a woman journalist follow him while campaigning unless she was accompanied by a male colleague — and now he’s trying to raise campaign money based on that because he says the “liberal media” are attacking him.
“Before our decision to run, my wife and I made a commitment to follow the ‘Billy Graham Rule,’ which is to avoid any situation that may evoke suspicion or compromise of our marriage,” the candidate, Robert Foster, said.
Larrison Campbell with the online publication Mississippi Today wrote that she requested to “shadow” Foster to report about his campaign before the Aug. 6 primary, and his campaign director told her Foster wouldn’t ride in a vehicle alone with her because people could insinuate Foster and Campbell are having an affair.
Foster said he won’t be alone with any woman other than his wife, even while working or campaigning, because of the possible public perception that he was doing something to hurt his marriage. He said being alone with a man is no problem.
New Jersey
Brave dog chases bear
from neighbor’s yard
WEST MILFORD — A New Jersey man is promising to give his neighbor’s dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard.
Mark Stinziano said his home security camera captured what happened Tuesday night when the bruin decided to snack on the bird feeder behind his West Milford home.
The video shows the bear pulling down the bird feeder when the neighbor’s dog, Riley, races into the yard. Riley slammed into the startled bear, which scrambled to escape.
Riley’s owner, Alan Tlusty, says his dog always chases the bear whenever he sees him in the yard. Stinziano says Riley also checks on his children when they’re in the pool.
Washington, D.C.
July Fourth event drains security fund
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s July Fourth event has drained a special fund used to provide security and protect the nation’s capital from terrorist threats.
The celebration cost the District of Columbia about $1.7 million, not including police expenses. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wrote Trump on Tuesday warning that the fund will have a $6 million deficit by September, reminding the president that the account was never reimbursed for $7.3 million in expenses from Trump’s 2017 inauguration.
Bowser wants the White House to fully reimburse the fund. She said on CNN Thursday that D.C. taxpayers shouldn’t “be left holding the bag for federal events.”
White House spokesman Judd Deere says officials will respond “in a timely manner.”
