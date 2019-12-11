Didi Gregorius agrees to deal with Phillies
SAN DIEGO — Shortstop Didi Gregorius is reuniting with manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia, agreeing with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, had not been announced.
Gregorius spent the last five years with the New York Yankees, the first three playing for Girardi as Derek Jeter’s successor at shortstop.
Gregorius’ 2019 debut was delayed until June 7 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair an elbow ligament torn during Game 2 of the AL Division Series at Boston. The left-handed hitter batted .238 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs this year, leaving him with a .264 average, 110 homers and 417 RBIs in eight major league seasons.
Ravens, 49ers, Saints are AP’s top 3 teams
NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens just keep on soaring.
The Ravens clinched a playoff spot last week after they held off the Buffalo Bills 24-17 for their ninth consecutive victory.
And the Ravens are again the unanimous choice as the top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll.
For the second consecutive week, the Ravens earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“The road to the AFC championship goes through Baltimore, as the Ravens win a slugfest over the Bills to maintain control of the No. 1 seed. Lamar Jackson to the Super Bowl in Year 2? Could be,” said Newsday’s Bob Glauber.
The Ravens will open Week 15 as they host the New York Jets on Thursday night.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers moved up a spot to No. 2 after their 48-46 win over the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
And despite the loss, the Saints inched up to No. 3.
Top-ranked Louisville, No. 4 Maryland fall
NEW YORK — Top-ranked Louisville, No. 4 Maryland and No. 18 Butler were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten on Tuesday night.
At Madison Square Garden in New York, Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off Louisville 70-57.
Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.
At State College, Pennsylvania, Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over Maryland.
In Waco, Texas, Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and No. 11 Baylor held on to beat Butler 53-52.
College basketball player scores 100 pts.
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist senior guard J.J Culver became one of a handful of college basketball players to score 100 or more points in a game, reaching the century mark in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday night.
Culver hit 34 of 62 shots, 12 of 33 from 3-point range and was 20 for 27 on free throws to finish with an even 100 points for the NAIA Pioneers. He also had nine rebounds, five steals, two blocked shots and an assist.
Culver is the first college player to score at least 100 since Jack Taylor of Grinnell College, who scored an NCAA-record 138 points in a game in 2012 and followed that up with a 109-point effort in 2013.
Culver’s total is the second-highest in NAIA history. The NAIA record is 113 points by Clarence “Bevo” Francis for Rio Grande (Ohio) in 1954.
Patriots deny using sideline video footage
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.
Belichick said during a conference call Tuesday he was not involved and had no knowledge of what took place during Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland. Belichick said he wasn’t informed of it until Monday afternoon.
In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website Monday night, the Patriots said a three-person crew producing a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said..
The Patriots’ statement also said that while they were granted credentials for the crew from the Browns, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight.” When confronted, the team said the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”
