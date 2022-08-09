People can register league volleyball teams at the Rec Center
The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting fall volleyball league team registrations through Aug. 29.
The league offers 14 games for teams to play in with a single elimination tournament at the end of the season. The league costs $280 per team and the fee must accompany the registration form that can be found at the Rec Center.
The season begins Sept. 6.
Anyone with questions can call Doug Meade at 682-8527.
Food pantry will have grand opening Tuesday
The Council of Community Services will host an open house for the grand opening of its new food pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 114 S. 4J Road.
People can tour the food pantry and facilities, grab an ice cream and learn all about the council’s services.
‘Touch a Truck’ event features hands-on experience
Keyhole State Park will hold a “Touch-a-Truck” event for kids from 9-11 a.m. Saturday near the Pronghorn Campground. People can enter through the main gate and then follow the event signs.
Kids can climb into vehicles and boats that are big and small from around their own community.
The event is included in the park’s admission cost.
Christian Church of Gillette to celebrate 90 years this weekend
Wes Gudahl, leadership minister at the Christian Church of Gillette, said the church is set to celebrate 90 years in Gillette with multiple events for the public this weekend.
On Saturday, the church will host games from 3-5 p.m., a dinner with the award-winning American heroes barbecue from 5-6:30 p.m. and a Christian comedy concert with Tim Lovelace at 7 p.m.
Lovelace is a comedian, musician, motivational speaker and songwriter.
The events continue Sunday with an all-you-can-eat pancake feed at 8 a.m. Gudahl said there will be a memories presentation at 9:30 a.m. and he and Lovelace will bring everything together with a Sunday church service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Playhouse planning meeting will happen at George Amos Building
Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity will hold a playhouse planning meeting to begin conversation about its partnership with the International Pathfinder Camporee at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Ponderosa Room of the George Amos Memorial Building.
The organization will partner with the camporee in 2024 to bring county residents the Habitat Playhouse Project that will build playhouses for local families. The project will take time to coordinate and will need volunteers from this summer until summer of 2024.
Those interested in organizing a Build Blitz for 2024 with the camporee attendees are invited to attend the meeting. Other fundraisers throughout the year will also be discussed.
2nd annual bubble run set for next week
A family fun bubble run will run for its second year at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 starting at the Children’s Developmental Services.
The 5K run, walk or stroll is put on by the Children’s Develop-mental Services Foundation and includes outdoor activities for kids, a snack and drink and plenty of bubbles.
The run is one way to support the foundation that provides scholarships for families in crisis, along with out-of-town medical appointments and the provision of specialty equipment for children with disabilities.
People can register online at myevent.com/CDS-CCFoundation. Entry costs $25 per person and includes the kids’ activities.
