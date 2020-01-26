The Thunder Basin wrestling team made a short trip to Moorcroft on Friday and Saturday and ran into some tough competition at the 16-team tournament.
The Bolts had four wrestlers in championship matches Saturday, crowning three, but were beaten as a team by the host Moorcroft and Casper-Natrona to take third at the Dylan Humes Memorial.
“The way that we came out and performed today, we were really flat,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “We had some guys that came and wrestled and did a good job. Overall, we finished strong, but as a team we were flat today and it showed.”
Thunder Basin had a senior-led charge to the championship matches, along with one standout sophomore. The two senior winners were 152-pounder Warren Carr and heavyweight Dalton McInerney.
Carr either won by pin or technical fall all the way to the title match, where “he was dominant,” Kadera said. The official raised Carr’s arm in victory in the championship following a 15-4 major decision.
McInerney, who only has one loss on the season, pinned four opponents in four matches to win the 285-pound title. The first three matches totaled 2 minutes, 54 seconds and he also scored a pin in the title match midway through the second period.
The third champion for the Bolts was sophomore Seamus Casey at 120 pounds. After winning his first match by pin, Casey had to work for 6-0 and 1-0 decisions to reach the championship, where he rolled to a 10-2 major decision.
Senior Brock Sather was just one match from winning the 220-pound title, but had to settle for second. He pinned his first two opponents, one from Natrona and one from Shoshone, but Moorcroft’s Parker Schlater pinned him in the championship.
Thunder Basin also had six other wrestlers place at the tournament. Cael Porter topped that list with a third-place finish at 138 pounds, while Lane Catlin, Christopher Richter and Alex Draper all placed fourth.
Kadera said that this is a physically tough stretch in the season, but didn’t want to make any excuses for a lack of energy this weekend. He was seeing some mistakes that he hasn’t so far this season, which he said will be addressed in practice Monday.
“There were several individuals that looked very good and then there were some individuals who looked great just at times. We just didn’t keep our foot on the pedal,” Kadera said. “There’s plenty of excuses you can make, but we have to battle through those tough times. We aren’t going to feel 100%, 100% of the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.