A May 11 News Record story about the Greenhouse Group Home incorrectly stated that the hospital and Personal Frontiers were the only local organizations that are certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
While those two groups are CARF-certified, the YES House also has that certification, and it has been CARF accredited for 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.