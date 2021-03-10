If you’re still working from the dining room table, it may be time to invest in a real home office or at least upgrade your work space.
“Getting privacy is one of the biggest concerns for people who work from home,” said Betsy Helmuth, owner of Affordable Interior Design in Dobbs Ferry, New York. “Professionalism is a priority. People don’t want their kids or pets barging in, but they also want a space where they can feel like a professional, and the dining room doesn’t usually do that.”
Ideally an office space will have a door, but if it doesn’t, create your own commanding view.
“Position your desk so you are able to see the main point of access. It’s a position of power in feng shui, and will help you feel in command,” Helmuth said. “Also, it will avoid not knowing what’s going on behind you, like a child walking through when you’re on a Zoom call.”
Another option is to angle the desk so you can see what’s going on in the rest of the home, Helmuth said.
A big consideration for many workers is achieving the perfect Zoom angle and controlling what their colleagues will see during video conferences, she said.
“You want to add some visual interest without it seeming too cluttered or busy. Removeable wallpaper can make a decorative splash and set your space apart. Just don’t choose anything too frenetic,” Helmuth said.
Peel-and-stick wallpaper is relatively inexpensive, widely available from sites like Wayfair and Spoonflower, and easy for a DIYer to install. Plus, it can be changed without any scraping or steaming, she said.
If there are space considerations, consider a desk on casters that can be moved into your “Zoom corner,” said Sarah Karakaian, design expert and Realtor at Nestrs in Columbus, Ohio.
Avoid mirrors and reflective surfaces behind the desk because they can result in dreaded Zoom glare, Helmuth said.
Position your desk by a window to give yourself a view when you need a short break and to allow in natural light, Karakaian said.
If the room has no window, add artwork or plants.
“A hearty plant like bamboo, jade or snake plant installs its own natural energy to offset the tech energy of the room,” Helmuth said. “These are good choices because they will still thrive even if you’re not a green thumb.”
Invest in a comfortable office chair.
“Pick whatever works for you, whether that’s a big, bulky office chair or an aesthetically pleasing, trendy chair,” Karakaian said. “It’s a personal choice. Pick what will make you feel ready to work.”
Pay attention to your storage needs and organize in a way that’s meaningful to you, she said. That could be a desk with plenty of drawers, cabinets or a DIY storage system. Use the space that’s available to you both horizontally and vertically.
“We are so paperless now, but we all have stuff,” Helmuth said. “Storage is especially important if the home office is in a public area. With storage you can transition on the weekend. Put your laptop, cords and work away so it feels less like an office.”
Good lighting matters. Use soft, white bulbs rather than daylight bulbs, which strike a blue cast and are too bright for an office setting, Karakaian said.
Add task lights where needed in addition to overhead and table lamps with dimmer switches for different times of the day, she said.
“A lot of problems can be solved with the right lighting,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.