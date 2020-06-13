Westwood High School

2020 Graduation ceremony:

  • 2 p.m. Friday

Where:

  • Gillette College soccer stadium

Number of graduates:

  • 115

Colors:

  • Teal, silver and black

Class song:

  • “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd

Class motto:

  • “Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.” — Michael Josephson

Campbell County High School

2020 Graduation ceremony:

  • 11 a.m. Saturday

Where:

  • Campbell County High School football field

Number of graduates:

  • 200

Colors: Purple and gold

Class song:

  • “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey

Class motto:

  • “Class 2020 All Eyes On Us”

Class flower:

  • Sunflower

Valedictorians:

  • Tanner Gladson, Allison Hays, Chloe Davis, Lauryn Collins, Lainee Allison, Arleth Rodrigues Rascon, Grace Bydlon, Lauren Lacey

Salutatorians: Allison Gingerich, McKenzie Kannapel, Daniel Marasco,Tanner Hilliard, Dakota Jones, Shaunae Reynolds, Katherine Hernandez, Ashley Jensen, Isabelle Nichols, Keeley Hagen, Caleb Cundy, Courtney Reynolds, Tasha Buell

Thunder Basin High School

2020 Graduation ceremony:

  • 1 p.m. Saturday

Where:

  • Thunder Basin High School football field

Number of graduates:

  • 263

Colors: Blue and silver

Class song:

  • “The Night” by Avicii

Class motto: “When you get there, be hard to kill.”

Class flower:

  • Sunflower

Valedictorians:

  • Kendall Bellon, Ryan Hines, Jordan Klaassen, Sarah MacIlravie-Cañas, Jaclyn Mansheim

Salutatorians:

  • Warren Carr, Marissa Chatfield, Alexa Kuhbacher, Garrett Lynde, Rigan McInerney, Braxton Mefford, Rylan O’Bryan, Derek Reimers, Christopher Richter, Nayeli Robles, Hayden Sylte, Jackson Voigt, Bree Zipperian, Adam Zuck

Wright Junior-Senior High School

2020 Graduation ceremony:

  • 11 a.m. Saturday

Where:

  • Wright Junior-Senior High School track

Number of graduates:

  • 33

Colors: Black and antique gold

Class song:

  • “Take Me Home, Country Road” by John Denver

Class motto:

  • “In the book of life, the answers won’t be in the back.”

Class flower:

  • White carnations and red poppy

Valedictorians:

  • Jami Jacobson and Victoria VanVleet

Salutatorians: Preston Seamands

