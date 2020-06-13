Westwood High School
2020 Graduation ceremony:
- 2 p.m. Friday
Where:
- Gillette College soccer stadium
Number of graduates:
- 115
Colors:
- Teal, silver and black
Class song:
- “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd
Class motto:
- “Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.” — Michael Josephson
Campbell County High School
2020 Graduation ceremony:
- 11 a.m. Saturday
Where:
- Campbell County High School football field
Number of graduates:
- 200
Colors: Purple and gold
Class song:
- “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey
Class motto:
- “Class 2020 All Eyes On Us”
Class flower:
- Sunflower
Valedictorians:
- Tanner Gladson, Allison Hays, Chloe Davis, Lauryn Collins, Lainee Allison, Arleth Rodrigues Rascon, Grace Bydlon, Lauren Lacey
Salutatorians: Allison Gingerich, McKenzie Kannapel, Daniel Marasco,Tanner Hilliard, Dakota Jones, Shaunae Reynolds, Katherine Hernandez, Ashley Jensen, Isabelle Nichols, Keeley Hagen, Caleb Cundy, Courtney Reynolds, Tasha Buell
Thunder Basin High School
2020 Graduation ceremony:
- 1 p.m. Saturday
Where:
- Thunder Basin High School football field
Number of graduates:
- 263
Colors: Blue and silver
Class song:
- “The Night” by Avicii
Class motto: “When you get there, be hard to kill.”
Class flower:
- Sunflower
Valedictorians:
- Kendall Bellon, Ryan Hines, Jordan Klaassen, Sarah MacIlravie-Cañas, Jaclyn Mansheim
Salutatorians:
- Warren Carr, Marissa Chatfield, Alexa Kuhbacher, Garrett Lynde, Rigan McInerney, Braxton Mefford, Rylan O’Bryan, Derek Reimers, Christopher Richter, Nayeli Robles, Hayden Sylte, Jackson Voigt, Bree Zipperian, Adam Zuck
Wright Junior-Senior High School
2020 Graduation ceremony:
- 11 a.m. Saturday
Where:
- Wright Junior-Senior High School track
Number of graduates:
- 33
Colors: Black and antique gold
Class song:
- “Take Me Home, Country Road” by John Denver
Class motto:
- “In the book of life, the answers won’t be in the back.”
Class flower:
- White carnations and red poppy
Valedictorians:
- Jami Jacobson and Victoria VanVleet
Salutatorians: Preston Seamands
