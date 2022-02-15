Wild move to 37-4-2 with two-game sweep
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to 37-4-2 on the season with a two-game sweep over the Badlands Sabres over the weekend. The Wild beat the Sabres 7-1 on Friday in South Dakota and 3-2 on Saturday in Gillette.
Gillette fell behind 1-0 early in the first period Friday but scored seven consecutive goals to run away with the win. Jake Turek earned the win in net for the Wild with 21 saves on 22 shots.
The Wild fell behind 1-0 again in game two during its last home game of the season. Saizha Norwegian tied the game 1-1 in the second period but the Sabres reclaimed the lead 2-1 midway through the third period. The Wild were able to net two more goals in the final 10 minutes to hold on to the win.
Jack Orchard was the winning goaltender with 19 saves on 21 shots.
Camels win 13 events at Broncs Invitational
The Campbell County High School indoor track team won 13 events at the Broncs Invitational on Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
Senior Sydalee Brown led the way for the Camels and won three events Friday. Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.36 seconds, the 200-meter run with a time of 26.51 and the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 8.5 inches.
Charlotte Marasco won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.76, Aubry DeWine won the long jump with a distance of 17-0.25 and McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 41-6.75. The Camel girls’ team of Brown, DeWine, Marasco and Nyomi Moore won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 47.95 seconds and the team of DeWine, Reilly Wilson, Ashley McNally and Kendra Jensen won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:38.54.
Thunder Basin’s Madison Lubben won the 400-meter run with a time of 1:05.42.
For the Camel boys, Branden Werkele won the 200-meter run (22.83), Braik Hurm won the 1600-meter run (4:37.14), Remar Pitter won the high jump (6-0) and Ian Carter won the long jump (19-7.75). The team of Pitter, Werkele, Carter and Brady Tompkins won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:33.58.
Thunder Basin’s Steven Mansheim won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.24.
Camel boys and girls swept by Cheyenne
The Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams were swept by Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East over the weekend. The boys lost 65-40 to East on Friday and 88-54 to Central on Saturday. The girls lost 71-34 to East and 59-55 in overtime.
The pair of losses dropped the Camel boys to 3-14 on the season and 0-7 in conference play. The Camel girls moved to 6-12 and 3-4.
Bolts, Camels wrestling both fall to Sheridan
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school wrestling teams both dropped their final dual of the regular season this weekend against Sheridan. The Bolts lost 44-22 and the Camels lost 75-6.
The Bolts hosted the Broncs on Friday at the Pronghorn Center. Alex Draper won by pin at 132 pounds, Cael Porter won by 9-1 major decision and Lane Catlin (285 pounds) and Antonio Avila (126) won by forfeit.
The Camels wrestled the Broncs in Sheridan on Thursday. The lone Camel to win was Cohen Granzer by pin at 182 pounds.
The Class 4A regional tournament will be Saturday in Sheridan.
