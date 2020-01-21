Cloud Peak Volleyball Club to host tourney
The Cloud Peak Volleyball Club is hosting a 10-team volleyball tournament at Thunder Basin High School on Feb. 1. Registration ends on Jan. 28 and the fee is $120 per team.
Cloud Peak is an organization that strives to grow the volleyball culture in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Each tournament it hosts acts as a fundraiser for the club, which goes to lessons, camps, and other tournaments.
The Gillette Women’s Volleyball Tournament is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.
Self: Kansas preparing punishment for brawl
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that the school had thoroughly examined footage from the Jayhawks’ brawl with Kansas State near the end of their game the previous night and that punishments would be handed out.
Speaking on the Big 12’s weekly teleconference, Self said discussions were still taking place with the league office on the exact nature of the punishments. But suspensions are likely for forward Silvio De Sousa — the main instigator on the Kansas side — and several other players that left the bench and were involved in an ugly fracas that spilled into disability seating behind one of the baskets in Allen Fieldhouse.
At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a stool when assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from his hands.
Self also said he spoke with a fan who was caught up in the melee, and that she was banged around “to the point where I’m sure we’ll correspond with her today to see how she’s feeling.”
LA says Dodgers should be awarded Series titles
LOS ANGELES — With Los Angeles fans reeling from news that two of the Dodgers’ recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal that tipped off batters to what pitch was about to be thrown, the City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.
The resolution was introduced after MLB revealed in a report Jan. 13 how the Astros used electronics as part of a sign-stealing system instituted by then-coach Alex Cora during the 2017 season, when Houston beat Los Angeles in the World Series. The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat LA.
Council members acknowledged that the vote was purely symbolic. The goal was to send a message that cheating shouldn’t be tolerated, said Councilman Gil Cedillo, who introduced the motion along with Councilman Paul Koretz.
“It’s important for us to raise our voice and to say that this is not the new normal, that this is not acceptable and that the Houston Astros were not the champions nor the best team that year,” Cedillo said.
The resolution requests “that in addition to the penalties already imposed, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.”
It requested the commissioner to recall the World Series trophies and award them to LA.
Cardinals WR Fitzgerald purchases stake in Suns
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
Fitzgerald just finished his 16th season with the Cardinals and is among the most productive receivers in NFL history. He recently signed a one-year deal to return for 2020.
The 36-year-old Fitzgerald is often at Suns games, sitting courtside with managing partner Robert Sarver.
Sarver said in a statement Wednesday that Fitzgerald “has been a great ambassador for our organization for years” and “brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”
Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler, said he “has a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert.”
Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
