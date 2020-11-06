Cowboys lose rivalry game at CSU 34-24
FORT COLLINS — Patrick O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Colorado State to its first victory of the season, 34-24 over Wyoming on Thursday night.
The victory was the first for Steve Addazio as the Rams’ head coach after a combined nine seasons as a head coach at Boston College and Temple. The win also snapped a four-game losing streak to Wyoming.
O’Brien threw for 255 yards, tossing touchdown passes of 29 and 38 yards to Trey McBride. The first touchdown pass made it 14-0 and came on the first play following a strip-sack of Levi Williams by Dequan Jackson. The second TD to McBride gave CSU (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West) a 31-17 lead late in the third quarter.
Williams scored on a short run to get Wyoming within seven with 8:18 remaining but CSU used a 5 1/2-minute drive that ended with Robert Liss’ 48-yard field goal.
Dante Wright led the Rams with 146 yards receiving on 10 catches. McBride added 90 yards.
Marshaun Cameron scored CSU’s first touchdown with a 30-yard interception return.
Xazavian Valladay rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries with a TD — his 10th career 100-yard game — and became the 12th player in Wyoming (1-2, 1-2) history to rush for 2,000 career yards. Williams threw for 321 yards with an interception.
No fans were allowed at the game.
Raiders fined, docked pick for COVID violations
The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
A person familiar with the punishment said Thursday the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft pick has been stripped because of how the team handled Trent Brown’s positive coronavirus test last month. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
The Raiders are expected to appeal the punishment. A team spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Raiders have been penalized several times already this season for violating coronavirus protocols with the punishments leading to a total of $1,215,000 for the team, Gruden and players.
While several teams have been fined so far this season, the Raiders are the first to be penalized a draft pick following multiple violations.
NFL probes 49ers for COVID violations
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The NFL and the union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.
A person familiar with the investigation says the probe is looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the COVID-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven’t been announced by the league.
Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also placed on the list as “high risk” close contacts of Bourne’s.
NBA plans to start new season Dec. 22
The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been targeting in its talks about how and when to get teams back on the floor for a planned 72-game season.
The vote, conducted by the NBPA’s board — which has a player rep from each team, entrusted to speak on behalf of his teammates — is just another part of a lengthy process. Among the primary matters still to be determined: how much escrow will be taken from player salaries because of the shorter-than-usual season, and how the league and the players will navigate testing and other health and safety issues amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
All that has to be worked out before the plans for next season truly become official.
“Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season,” the union said in a statement.
Talks between the NBA and NBPA on those and other topics are continuing, though there is obvious urgency to finalize things. The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 and the plan presented to players — and now approved by the team reps — calls for training camps to begin on Dec. 1.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.