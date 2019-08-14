Montana
Judge: Trump can’t use energy panel
BILLINGS — A U.S. judge has barred the Trump administration from acting on the recommendations of an advisory panel that was created to make it easier to extract fossil fuels from public lands and waters.
U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said in a Tuesday ruling that the Royalty Policy Committee was established in violation of a law meant ensure such panels are publicly accountable.
The committee was created in 2017 by then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. It was disbanded without explanation in April when its two-year charter expired.
It included industry executives; officials from energy states such as Texas, Wyoming and North Dakota; academics and at least one industry consultant.
South Carolina
Deputy caught in child sex sting
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina sheriff’s department says it caught one of its own deputies last week in a child sex sting that netted over a dozen other people.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Deputy Derek Vandenham on Tuesday. Twelve other law enforcement agencies assisted in “Operation Relentless Guardian,” during which deputies pretended to be 13- to 15-year-old girls and chatted with men online.
The men who solicited sex from the “girls” were arrested at an agreed upon meeting site. Lott says the meetup site was changed so Vandenham wouldn’t know he was about to be arrested. He was immediately fired.
South Dakota
10 men tried to entice minors at Sturgis rally
STURGIS — Federal court records show 10 men were arrested in an undercover sting operation targeting people using the internet to meet minors for sex at the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
The sting conducted this month involved law enforcement posing as girls and a boy age 15. It was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations, federal Homeland Security Investigations and local agencies.
Nine men have pleaded not guilty to enticing a minor using the internet. A 10th man is charged as a convicted sex offender. Four of the men have been released from jail.
