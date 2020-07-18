Twin Spruce open gyms available at CCHS
Incoming 7th and 8th grade girls interested in playing volleyball are invited to join coaches for open gym sessions at Campbell County High School next week.
Sessions will run from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and will be free of charge. Younger girls are welcome to attend.
Val Oliver, volleyball coach at Twin Spruce, said her and other coaches will be present to direct the sessions. She said COVID-19 safety restrictions will be applied to the activities and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Oliver said cleaning procedures are also taking place as the season begins to inch closer, including wiping balls down and keeping the girls separated as much as possible in the gyms.
Oliver said those planning to participate should enter the gym through the back door behind the school.
15 Redskins employees claim harassment
WASHINGTON — The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.
In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and added, “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”
Meanwhile, three members of the front office are no longer with the organization, and owner Dan Snyder hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the club’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review.
Williamson leaves NBA bubble for emergency
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson left the club on Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical matter.
The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season, but the club did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any of the club’s eight remaining regular-season games.
Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days and could be significantly longer if he is not tested daily during his absence from the team.
Pandemic guidelines announced by NCAA
The NCAA handed down its latest guidelines for playing through a pandemic while also sounding an alarm: The prospect of having a fall semester with football and other sports is looking grim.
If the games can go on, the NCAA says college athletes should be tested for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before they play, players with high-risk exposures to the coronavirus should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask.
The nation’s largest governing body for college sports released an updated guidance Thursday to help member schools navigate competition, but it comes as the pandemic rages on. Around the country, the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise and many states have slowed reopenings or reinstated social-distancing restrictions on some businesses.
A-Rod among group of bidders eyeing Mets
NEW YORK — Alex Rodriguez, among four groups of bidders for a possible purchase of the New York Mets, called for baseball players accept the type of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap and sparked quick opposition from the union.
Following the collapse of labor talks dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, relations between Major League Baseball and the players’ association are at the lowest point in a quarter-century. The sides appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022.
Preparing for the start of his third season as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday night telecasts, Rodriguez said baseball players’ leverage had changed since they fought off the owners’ salary-cap proposal with a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.
He said the rise of the NFL and NBA had changed the equation along with digital media, and said the players’ association should work collaboratively with MLB to raise the sport’s market share.
“The only way it’s going to happen is if they get to the table and say the No. 1 goal, let’s get from $10 to $15 billion and then we’ll split the economics evenly,” he said Thursday during a conference call. “But that’s the type of conversation instead of fighting and fighting against each other because there’s too much competition out there right now.”
