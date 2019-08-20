Pronghorn men fall in final preseason match
The final exhibition game of the preseason Sunday morning saw the Gillette College men’s soccer team play University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.
The Pronghorns suffered a hard-fought 1-0 loss the day before at Carroll College. Head coach Saber Garcia said that the ill effects of that game were noticeable Sunday.
The Pronghorns were tired from back-to-back games and a talented Providence team took advantage for a 4-0 victory.
Garcia said that Providence had it all — size, physicality and technical skills — and Gillette College couldn’t keep up on tired legs.
The loss brings the Pronghorns to 2-2 in the preseason, but meaningful games are right around the corner. They will play their first regular season match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday hosting Utah State University-Eastern
Curry helps Howard U start Division I golf
WASHINGTON — What started as an innocuous conversation during a public event has evolved into a golf partnership between NBA star Stephen Curry and Howard University.
The two-time NBA MVP announced Monday that he is helping Howard re-establish a golf program. Curry is providing a donation that will allow one of the country’s most prominent historically black universities to launch Division I women’s and men’s teams for the 2020-21 academic year.
The 31-year-old Curry, who has won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has long been known as a passionate golfer. But the idea of partnering with Howard didn’t start until January, when Curry went to the campus for a screening of the documentary “Emanuel.”
After watching the film — which chronicles the 2015 shooting of nine black worshippers at a church in South Carolina — Curry was approached by Howard student Otis Ferguson. The senior explained to Curry how he had been unsuccessfully trying to start up an official university golf team. Howard previously fielded a Division II golf team but that was discontinued.
At a Monday news conference, Curry singled out Ferguson for applause and recalled their chance meeting.
“We connected on golf,” he said. “Accountability, competition, discipline — all those different ideals we learned through the game of golf.”
The exact amount of Curry’s donation has not been disclosed, but the university announced it would be a six-year partnership. Sports apparel company Under Armour, which sponsors Curry and is based in nearby Baltimore, will provide the uniforms and golf club manufacturer Callaway will supply the equipment.
“I’m going to be following every part of the journey as we go into next year when the team takes the course for the first time,” Curry said. “This is going to go way beyond the game of golf, way beyond Howard. This is huge.”
Clemson No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25
Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football’s newest superpower.
For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Tigers won the program’s second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in January. Clemson now can claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.
The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10 from the media. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was preseason No. 1.
Conference call
- Big Ten — 7
- SEC — 6
- Pac 12 — 5
- Big 12 — 3
- ACC — 2
- American — 1
- Independent — 1
Gordon back with Patriots while on non-football injury list
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon returned to the New England Patriots’ practice field on Monday without pads and without saying when he might be able to play again.
Gordon was seen stretching on the field during the portion of the team’s workout that was open to the media. In the locker room before practice, he declined a request for an interview.
“I don’t have time today,” he said. “I’ll be around, though.”
The Patriots placed Gordon on the non-football injury list on Sunday, two days after the NFL reinstated him from an indefinite suspension that cost him the final three games of the 2018 regular season and the team’s Super Bowl run. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Gordon could participate in team meetings, conditioning and individual workouts while working himself back into shape.
A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was named to the All-Pro team.
He was suspended again in 2015 and missed two whole seasons. In interviews, he has acknowledged using Xanax, cocaine, marijuana and other narcotics, and he said in 2017 he smoked pot before “probably every game of my career.”
The Browns traded him to New England in September, pairing him with Tom Brady and a locker room that was supposed to be more disciplined than the one he left behind in Cleveland. He had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns before he said on Dec. 20 that he was stepping away from football to concentrate on his mental health.
A few hours later, the NFL announced that he had been suspended indefinitely. That ended on Friday, the league said, and “subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements, he will be permitted to participate in team activities, including practice.”
“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” Goodell said in the statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”
Gordon did not play in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Tennessee Titans and will not be allowed to play in Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers because he hasn’t had enough time to practice with the team, the league said.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment on Gordon’s status on Monday. Teammates said they were glad to have him back.
“Of course, we’re all rooting for him and hoping he does well,” running back Rex Burkhead said.
